A bay stallion described as a "thrilling Ferrari powerhouse" has sold for $100,000 at the Dalby Australian Stock Horse Sale on Sunday.
Prices have remained hot on day two of the highly-regarded sale with bidding opening at $50,000 for the well talked about Royalle Double Your Money who was offered by Geenie-Anne Woodall and H Simpson and presented in the ring by Nathan Wilson.
The 15-year-old bay stallion was by Almora QP Double Dog and out of Royalle Cygnet and measured 15.2 hands.
He was said in the sale catalogue to breed his elite abilities, type and maintenance on to his progeny.
The stallion was knocked down to Robert Acton, Rugby Run, Nebo.
