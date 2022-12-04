Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Royalle Double Your Money sells for at Dalby Australian Stock Horse Sale

Updated December 4 2022 - 12:36pm, first published 11:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The stallion presented by Nathan Wilson in the Dalby ring. Picture by Helen Walker.

A bay stallion described as a "thrilling Ferrari powerhouse" has sold for $100,000 at the Dalby Australian Stock Horse Sale on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.