A stylish bay nine year old mare bred in the purple with heritage Stock Horse bloodlines topped the Saturday session of the Dalby Australian Stock Horse Sale at $90,000.
Bolivia Con, was the first mare into the sale ring by Hazelwood Conman from Sandra's Silver Bobbin was presented by master horseman Jay Pearce on behalf of the vendor Sandy McAntree of Clifton.
Ms Mc Antree, who bred Boliva Con said she was delighted with the result.
"I knew she would create the interest and that the market would be strong," she said.
She was bought by the Morgan family, Westdale, NSW.
In all, 39 mares sold for an average of $30,679, while 39 geldings averaged $19,448.
Topping the gelding run at $57,500 was Big House Norbit, a son of Fern Hills Bennett.
Norbit is owned and was presented by 13 year old Riley Ellrott, of Big House, Mornish.
He was bought by Paul Barron, Cooyar.
Riley said while the price was good, but he would miss him as he was one of his favourite horses.
Ray White Rural selling agent David Felsch said it was a good strong sale with well bred horses selling particularly well.
"Overall 78 horses averaged $25,640 and we rewrote a new record for the top priced gelding," Mr Felsch.
The sale continues on Sunday.
Selling agents: Ray White Rural
Queensland Country Life will have a full report in next week's issue.
