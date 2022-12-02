Queensland Country Life
Winton's Baratria aggregation sold to three families

Updated December 2 2022 - 4:01pm, first published 3:41pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
WESTERN Queensland's 77,747 hectare (192,117 acre) Baratria aggregation has sold in three portions following an expressions of interest campaign.

