WESTERN Queensland's 77,747 hectare (192,117 acre) Baratria aggregation has sold in three portions following an expressions of interest campaign.
- Baratria (42,471ha/104,948 acres) was sold to the Saunders family, Roundocks, Cloncurry.
- Hartree (26,019ha/64,294 acres) went to Tom and Jesse Terry, Mundjuro, Julia Creek.
- Clyde (10,763ha/26,596 acres) was bought by adjoining neighbours, David and Neida Mims Tucson, Longreach.
Marketing agent Tom Brodie, Brodie Agencies, Winton, said the properties were presented with a very good body of feed following an exceptionally wet autumn/winter season.
The aggregation received 15 property inspections by potential buyers, with eight parties submitting an expression of interest offer.
Mr Brodie said while sale prices were un-disclosed, they were in line with other recent property sales in the district.
Offered by the Teys family's Baratia Pastoral Company, the aggregation is made up of 60,000ha of Mitchell/Flinders grass open downs country, with 8200ha of semi-open sweet pebbly boree, leopardwood, gidgee country, 2500ha of gidgee timbered broken gully country; 2050ha of heavy gidgee timbered areas and 500ha of range or escarpment country. There is also about 8500ha of heavily grassed channels and sweet light carrying claypans along about 116km of channels.
The country is described as ideal for breeding, backgrounding and fattening cattle.
Up to 8000 cattle could be run on Baratria, depending on the season.
