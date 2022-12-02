Firm demand for feeders and weaners at Monto

A rain reduced yarding of 371 head came to hand at Monto and sold as the rain continued to fall.
In line with the other centres export cattle sold to a slightly softer market, feeders and weaners sold to firm demand, while lines with lighter content softened.
Bazadais bull account of LA Penney sold for 300.2c at 870kg to return $2611.74. Brangus bull account WJ and JL Coo sold to 315.2c at 920kg to return $2899.84. Brahman cows account RD and CM McLaughlan sold to 309.2c at 572kg to return $1770.17.
Santa cross cows account Kyntyre Partnership sold to 317.2c at 558kg to return $1771.03. Santa steers account Goolah Grazing sold to 480.2c at 410kg to return $1968.82. Red Brangus steers account Karen Hockey sold to 460.2c at 385kg to return $1773.69. Santa steers account Goolah Grazing sold to 588.2c at 303kg to return $1783.32.
R and L Blyton sold Charolais cross steers to 576.2c at 319kg to return $1841.78. George Augenstein Jnr sold Simbrah steers to 640.2c at 270kg to return $1731.74. RP, PB and GR Hampson sold Santa steers to 644.2c at 205kg to return $1323.29. KR and TM Myles sold Brahman heifers to 350.2c at 375kg to return $1313.25.
Charolais cross heifers account R and L Blyton sold to 518.2c at 295kg to return $1530. 54 Angus cross heifers account Monal Grazing sold to 514.2c at 290kg to return $1492.18. Droughtmaster cross heifers account Ian McLaughlan 502.2c at 272kg to return $1368.50.
