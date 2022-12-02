Firm demand for feeders and weaners at Monto

R and L Blyton sold Charolais cross steers to 576.2c at 319kg to return $1841.78. George Augenstein Jnr sold Simbrah steers to 640.2c at 270kg to return $1731.74. RP, PB and GR Hampson sold Santa steers to 644.2c at 205kg to return $1323.29. KR and TM Myles sold Brahman heifers to 350.2c at 375kg to return $1313.25.

