With the current wet conditions, CQLX combined agents yarded 987 head on Wednesday, comprising 580 steers, 270 heifers, 110 cows, 12 cows and calves and 15 bulls.
Cattle were largely drawn from local vendors as well as north to Mackay and Collinsville.
Due to the rain, the buyers' panel was made up of mainly restockers with a few backgrounders operating, which still provided good competition.
Slaughter cattle softened from the previous week, while the lighter and feeder cattle held steady.
Steers 500-600kg reached 406c, average 389c, steers 400-500kg sold to 430c, average 403c, steers 330-400kg reached 500c, average 445c, steers 280-330kg made 536c, average 487c, steers 200-280kg sold to 580c, average 507c, and steers under 200kg sold to 638c, average 569c.
Slaughter cows sold to 324c, average 320c, cows 500-600kg reached 333c, average 322c, cows 400-500kg reached 340c, average 306c, and cows 330-400kg reached 284c, average 278c.
Heifers 330-400kg made 382c, average 366c, heifers 280-330kg made 488c, average 388c, heifers 200-280kg reached 518c, average 413c, and heifers under 200kg made 470c, average 424c.
Cows and calves sold to $1925/unit, average $1417/unit.
Bulls over 600kg made 316c, average 311c, bulls 500-600kg reached 300c, average 297c, and bulls 400-500kg sold to 320c, average 317c.
P and K Richter, Byfield, sold a pen of Brangus steers for 371c weighing 556kg to return $2064/hd. Goodwin Livestock, Gainsford, sold a pen of Brangus mickeys for 400c weighing 485kg to return $1942/hd.
Coorumburra Rural Enterprises Marlborough, sold Brangus steers for 510c weighing 309kg to return $1578/hd. G and D Deem, Dalma, sold No.2 Speckle Park steers for 536c weighing 288kg to return $1547/hd. K Deem, Dalma, sold Charbray cross weaner steers for 594c weighing 170kg to return $1010/hd.
R and B Dalglish, Tanby, sold Droughtmaster steers for 632c weighing 167kg to return $1055/hd. R and J Sikes Bungundarra, sold Brahman cross cows for 314c weighing 584kg to return $1835/hd. V and D Cormack, Collinsville, sold a pen of Brahman heifers for 362c weighing 378kg to return $1369/hd.
Colwill Cattle Co Marlborough, sold Brangus cross heifers for 382c weighing 351kg to return $1344/hd. JCBL P/L. Miriam Vale, sold No.2 Charbray heifers for 488c weighing 287kg to return $1401/hd. W and K Hale, Sarina, sold a pen of 20 Brangus heifers for 490c weighing 213kg to return $1046/hd.
