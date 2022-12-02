Queensland Country Life
Brangus weaner heifers make 490c/$1046 at Gracemere

December 2 2022 - 3:00pm
P and K Norris, Bauhinia, offered a line of Brahman light feeder steers to reach 382.2c/kg, averaging 452kg to return $1730/hd. Picture CQLX

With the current wet conditions, CQLX combined agents yarded 987 head on Wednesday, comprising 580 steers, 270 heifers, 110 cows, 12 cows and calves and 15 bulls.

