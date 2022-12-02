Mixed quality yarding at Blackall

Blackall combined agents yarded a total of 1223 head of cattle at the fat and store sale for the final sale of the year.
The market was solid considering a very mixed quality yarding.
The majority of restocker cattle stayed local and most of the regular processes were operating.
Bulls under 450kg sold to 278c, average 264c, and bulls over 450kg made 320c, average 278c.
Cows 300-400kg sold to 232c, average 229c, cows 400-500kg made 330c, average 252c, and cows over 500kg reached 306c, to average 275c.
Heifers under 220kg made 398c, average 393c, heifers 220-280kg sold to 436c, averaging 400c, heifers 280-350kg reached 386c, average 305c, heifers 350-450kg made 376c, average 329c, and heifers over 450kg sold to 322c, averaging 302c.
Steers 220-280kg sold to 582c, averaging 551c, steers 280-350kg made 582c, average 477c, steers 350-400kg reached 472c, average 442c, steers 400-550kg made 416c, average 359c, and steers over 550kg sold to 312c, average 300c.
Mickeys made to 441c, to average 350c.
Cows and calves made to $1900/unit, averaging $1544/unit.
Swan Hill Cattle Co, Swan Hill, Blackall, sold heavy Santa bulls for 300.2c at 795kg to return $2386/hd. Wololla Partnership, Wololla, Jericho, sold good Droughtmaster cross heifers for 436.2c at 278kg to return $1212/hd. RJ and AV Whiting, Inverurie, Jericho, sold Brahman cows for 306.2c at 531kg to return $1627/hd.
Bloomfield Pastoral, Bloomfield, Blackall, sold heavy Droughtmaster bulls for 272c weighing 915kg to return $2490/hd. SM and JM Elliott, Karoola, Winton, sold heavy Droughtmaster cows for 282c weighing 620c $1750. Pearce Pastoral Co, Mernoo, Longreach, sold a Brahman bull for 300c averaging 850kg for a return of $2550.
Russell Pastoral Operations, Champion, Blackall, sold Charolais cows for 286.2c averaging 690.7kg for a return of $1982.59/hd. Mount Cornish Grazing, Mount Cornish, Longreach, sold Droughtmaster heifers for 362.2c averaging 423.3kg for a return of $1533.31/hd.
CA Lasker and NL Smith, Stonehenge, sold Angus cross cows for 290c averaging 595.6kg returning $1727.31/hd. R and C Hall, Betanga, Alpha, sold Charolais steers for 445.2c averaging 368kg returning $1638.34/hd. BM Entriken, Toronto Park, Richmond, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 582.2c averaging 310.4kg returning $1806.98/hd.
BW and ML Gundersen, Wallaby Springs, Boulia, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers for 474.2c weighing 348kg for a return of $1653/hd. DR and KA Neilson, Two Rivers, Boulia, sold Charolais cross steers for 464.2c weighing 275kg for a return of $1276/hd. They had also Brahman bulls for 290c weighing 830kg for a return of $2407/hd.
J Neilson, Two Rivers, Boulia, sold Charolais cross steers for 462.2c weighing 295kg for a return of $1363/hd. M Neilson, Two Rivers, Boulia, sold Charolais cross steers for 454.2c weighing 385kg for a return of $1748/hd. Tewinga Pastoral Holdings, Flora Downs, Mount Isa, sold Droughtmaster cross heifers for 376.2c weighing 419kg for a return of $1577/hd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.