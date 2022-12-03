Queensland's citrus capital will throw its orange themed party again in 2023.
The Gayndah Orange Festival is held every second year in the North Burnett town, as locals celebrate the juicy harvest of mandarins, grapefruit, lemons and oranges.
The festival date has been announced as April 28-30, which the festival president Dael Giddins said is quite early in the citrus season harvest.
"It's going to be a busy period for growers, so hopefully we get enough volunteers to come forward," Ms Giddins said.
Ms Giddins also announced the theme for the 2023 festival would be "Citrus Super Powers."
"We put it out to the community and it was going to be the theme for 2021, but we put it on hold," Ms Giddins said.
"People can turn fruit into little super heroes and the main street will be full of them.
"Because citrus is a super food."
The citrus festival has a rich history in the community, starting in 1957.
One of the event highlights has always been the procession of citrus themed floats, and in juicy news the parade will return to the town centre.
"It's been out at the showgrounds for a few years now," Ms Giddins said.
"So it's great to have it back in town."
Ms Giddins said there were more announcements to be made soon around entertainment, citrus foods and special guests.
Gay Dan the orange man would also be back to crown the 2023 Orange Festival Queen at the Orange Festival Ball held the week before the festival.
Accommodation was filling fast in Gayndah, but Ms Giddins confirmed options in nearby Mundubbera, Ban Ban Springs and Biggenden were still available.
Gayndah is also home to the Big Orange.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
