Debate on new Qld animal welfare laws cut short and pushed through

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated December 2 2022 - 7:38pm, first published 7:00pm
The options for primary producers to deal with feral pigs have been reduced following the passing of legislation in the Queensland parliament. Picture: Sam Floss

Updated animal welfare laws, which ban the use of CSSP poison for pigs and outlaw the use of prong collars, have been pushed through the Queensland Parliament without debate on proposed amendments.

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

