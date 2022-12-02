New offence of breach of duty of care for causing death, serious deformity, serious disablement or prolonged suffering of an animal. Maximum penalty - 2000 penalty units or 3 years imprisonment.

Facilitating the ethical use of animals for scientific purposes while ensuring that animal welfare is not compromised.

Greater use of animal welfare directions to enforce compulsory codes of practice, extending inspectors' powers to enter a place to provide shelter to an animal, recognition of interstate prohibition orders, and a new power for an inspector to enter a livestock processing facility when a horse is being processed.

Dogs must be secured while travelling on a tray of a vehicle, or a trailer attached to a vehicle. A dog's body (other than its head) must not protrude from an open window. (Dogs assisting in moving livestock are exempt.)

A ban on inhumane practices such as firing or blistering of horses and dogs and the possession and use of prong collars on dogs.

Anyone using CSSP Pig Poison can be prosecuted for animal cruelty.

New framework for cattle procedures accreditation schemes, including lay pregnancy testing.

Implementing some of the recommendations of the Martin Inquiry into the treatment of racehorses.