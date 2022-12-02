Updated animal welfare laws, which ban the use of CSSP poison for pigs and outlaw the use of prong collars, have been pushed through the Queensland Parliament without debate on proposed amendments.
The updated Animal Care and Protection Act was the last item on the agenda before Christmas wishes were extended and the parliament adjourned for the year.
Katter's Australian Party had foreshadowed its plan to push for a two-year delay to the ban, as well as demand additional multi-million funding for proactive control methods such as aerial shooting, bounty pig-hunting programs and boar-busting traps.
The party also planned to lobby for cost-free access for pig hunters to the state's national parks and protected areas, but Agriculture Minister Mark Furner used up most of the available time for debate in parliament on Friday morning, resulting in Hinchinbrook MP Nick Dametto being asked to resume his seat soon after rising to speak, so that a vote could be taken.
KAP MPs were the only ones voting against the legislation described by Mr Furner as tougher animal welfare laws.
LNP agriculture spokesman Tony Perrett said they had voted for the changes in the end because a number of provisions in the proposals make sense, but they also hadn't had a chance to push for any changes.
"While I and the LNP are broadly supportive of most intentions in this bill, we must remember that good intentions do not always deliver the right outcomes," Mr Perrett said in his comments in parliament.
"It seems the government has no idea of the practicality and the real-world experience of the impact of changes.
"Only caring about how things look, not how they are, means the government is failing to get the basics right.
"There are several concerns with elements of the bill that can have incredibly damaging consequences in rural and regional communities. They have been incorporated and masked under the innocent title of animal welfare."
RELATED:
Mr Furner said under the first update of Queensland's animal welfare laws in more than two decades, offenders will face up to three years in prison if they breach their duty of care and cause the death, disablement or prolonged suffering.
"Queenslanders want to see animals better protected and people who don't comply punished appropriately, and that is exactly what these updated laws provide," he said.
KAP leader Robbie Katter said the updated laws were a podium finisher for the most pointless legislation put forward by the government.
"Prong collars are built for dog lovers - the ban will have a significant impact on police, guide dogs, and will see a vast increase in euthanisations," he said.
"As for banning CSSP, it's reduced the number of tools in the war we're losing against feral pigs.
"And thirdly, the RSPCA has left a trail of destruction with a mix of politics and ideology - this remains unchecked in this legislation."
Mr Perrett said the guillotining of debate without the proper consideration of issues that have a significant impact on biosecurity issues in Queensland was an appalling use of parliament.
Mr Katter agreed, saying it had become extremely hard to operate in the Queensland parliament since alterations to debate had been made, citing 'family-friendly' hours for MPs with family nearby.
Key amendments:
ALSO READ:
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.