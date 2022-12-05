Burials in a bush setting will soon be an option on the Fraser Coast from early 2023.
Fraser Coast Regional Council has designated a fenced 1.6 hectare area for the Nikenbah Natural Cemetery, with the site chosen for its soil composition and suitable vegetation.
Bodies will enter the ground without chemical preservatives, in a coffin that is 100 per cent biodegradable.
Funeral Directors J Kirk & Sons have been in operation on the Fraser Coast region since 1865, with six generations having worked at the organisation.
Manager Philip Kirk said the company is preparing for the new offering, but still needed certain specifications.
"If council provides it, we will offer the service," he said.
"We are still waiting to see what the exact rules and regulations and specifications are around coffins."
A natural burial is a funeral designed to lower impact on the environment while releasing the body to the earth.
Fraser Coast Regional Council has stated coffins, caskets and fittings must be made of cardboard, wicker, seagrass, bamboo, sustainably grown, and untreated timber, or other materials that facilitate rapid biodegradability.
Shrouds must be made of natural fibres such as wool, silk, bamboo, hemp, linen or cotton and ashes must be contained in a biodegradable container.
Graves will not feature markers or headstones.
Mr Kirk said confirming the materials were biodegradable and sustainably grown could be a challenge and while the perception is natural funerals are a cheaper option, it may not be the case.
"We can source the caskets, but some companies say they are biodegradable and they are not." Mr Kirk said.
"The public think they are cheaper, but they might not be."
Mr Kirk is a qualified embalmer and said the practice was not common in Queensland, so the ruling around use of chemicals on bodies should not be an issue.
Natural burial sites are currently offered at limited sites in Queensland, including one at the Gold Coast.
Shelley Maygar is a Funeral Director at Farewell Funerals based in the Greater Brisbane area and has performed a small number of the funerals.
"Generally it's people who care about the environment," Ms Maygar said.
"We don't do very many and I don't think they will replace the traditional funerals.
"If you are thinking of one, make sure you have it all written down, be prepared."
Coffins created from banana or pandanus leaves are featured on the Farewell Funerals website.
Fraser Coast Regional Council is not selling plots yet, but are taking bookings by those interested and sites are not restricted to local residents.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
