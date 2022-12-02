Two of the best in the equine business, Ken May and John Arnold, who both instructed at the former Longreach Pastoral College for many years, were recognised at a special dinner in Dalby on Thursday evening.
Both horsemen are credited for not only producing some of the best horsemen in the country, but also helped shape many of them honorable citizens within the community.
Queensland Country Life will have more stories on both John Arnold and Ken May in the following issues.
