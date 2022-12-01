Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

Faces of the Burnett Christmas Pop Up Shop | Photos

BM
By Brad Marsellos
Updated December 2 2022 - 10:24am, first published 8:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On the first day of Christmas, the North Burnett rugged-up to take part in some guilt-free shopping to support local farmers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brad Marsellos

Queensland Country Life Journalist

With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.