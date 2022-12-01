On the first day of Christmas, the North Burnett rugged-up to take part in some guilt-free shopping to support local farmers.
A cold blast greeted shoppers dashing through the rain into the Mundubbera hall, with daytime temperatures dropping below 20 degrees.
Although a chilly first day of December, the rain gauges are full and there are plenty of happy cattle farmers digging deep into their pockets to support the local community.
The Burnett Christmas Pop Up Shop stocks local crafts, arts and food and is run by volunteers, with funds staying in the region.
230 shoppers turned out for day one with the Christmas shop running until Saturday, December, 10.
The shop is a project of Central Burnett Landcare.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
