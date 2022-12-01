Queensland Country Life
Patients face long wait to see GPs in Western Downs towns

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
December 2 2022 - 9:00am
Myall Medical Practice is just one of the medical practices struggling to recruit enough doctors for the high demand and currently has a six week delay for new patients and a four week minimum wait for existing patients.

A shortage of general practitioners throughout rural and regional Queensland has left some medical centres unable to accept new patients while others don't have appointments available for several weeks.

