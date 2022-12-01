A shortage of general practitioners throughout rural and regional Queensland has left some medical centres unable to accept new patients while others don't have appointments available for several weeks.
The Myall Medical Practice has 14,5000 patients on the books in a 25,000 patient catchment meaning there is a six week delay for new patients and existing patients have to wait at least four week to get in.
Practice manager Ingrid Nichols said the only way patients could see a doctor earlier was if they took the chance on the cancellation list.
"Any urgent medical attention required usually involves a round trip to Toowoomba," Ms Nichols said.
"We currently have eight full time and two part time doctors, where once we had up to 14 doctors employed."
Ms Nichols said one of the problems was that only 13 per cent of graduates were looking at general practice.
"This is the lowest on record as general practice looks after 80 per cent of the primary health care," she said.
"Also it is not as appealing to be 'rural' as the governments have taken away all the incentives."
Ms Nichols said their practice had all the facilities and was a purposed built medical centre that met and exceeded the standards of accreditation as provided by the Queensland Royal Australian College of General Practice, and yet it couldn't attract doctors.
She said the lack of rural GPs in the bush was a big issue and federal, state and local governments should all work together, offering extra grants and incentives and reductions in HEC payments.
Member for Maranoa David Littleproud said international medical graduates previously needed to work in a distribution priority areas for at least 10 years to be eligible for Medicare, but government changes meant they could now be recruited in metropolitan areas.
He said as a result, regional areas were missing out.
"Patients in Maranoa are struggling to find a general practitioner since Labor expanded distribution priority areas for GPs to more metropolitan locations," he said.
"International GPs can now to skip the regional towns where they are needed most.
"In Chinchilla bulk billing GPs are not available to everyone.
"Only one GP will offer after hours bulk-billed phone consultations, while the Goondir Medical Service offers bulk billing for Indigenous patients only.
"It is a similar story in Kingaroy where GPs are at capacity and won't accept new patients.
"The result is that regional and rural communities are hurting - and sadly, the risk to the health of locals is enormous."
