DIRRANBANDI locals will gather for a special meeting on Saturday following a spate of crime which has included local businesses being held up with weapons.
A growing number of serious crimes have been recorded in recent times, including property thefts and break and enters, in the town of about 600 people.
Queensland Police charged a 39-year-old Ipswich man in relation to an armed robbery of a Dirranbandi shop on November 20.
Three days later in a different case, police searched a house on Lignum Avenue where they found a large amount of allegedly stolen goods as well as a drug utensils.
A 33-year-old Dirranbandi man was arrested and denied bail.
On November 27, a 36-year-old St George woman was issued with a notice to appear in court on allegations she attended a service station in Dirranbandi and stole food and property over a five-day period.
Warrego MP Ann Leahy confirmed to the Queensland Country Life the recent incidents had prompted the community to call for a meeting with senior police and government leaders on Saturday afternoon.
"My understanding is there is a group of community leaders that have been the catalyst behind calling for this meeting because they are concerned with what is actually occurring within the community," Ms Leahy said.
"There have been some arrests recently, but the recent crime crisis is of significant concern to the entire community and this meeting seeks to address those issues."
Among the solutions expected to be discussed is the stationing a local Indigenous police liaison officer at Dirranbandi would be discussed during Saturday's meeting.
"There are senior police attending the meeting on Saturday as well as Indigenous community leaders and other local stakeholders, who are quite concerned with the situation," she said.
"One of the major concerns has been the amount of property crime recently including break ins, so that's one of the big issues we're looking to address.
"I have asked the community if they can come back to me with possible further actions for us to take and one of the things that has been identified is an Indigenous police liaison officer and I fully support them on that.
"We will await the outcome of Saturday's meeting to see if that is something the community wants us to pursue and if so, I will support them 100 per cent."
A Balonne Shire Council spokesperson said the meeting would provide all parties with a chance to discuss the issue.
"We have a number of representatives from council attending a meeting in Dirranbandi in relation to recent police-related events," the spokesperson said.
"Our focus as a council will be to continue working with the local community and the Queensland Police Service to assist wherever possible with any actions required to help address these matters."
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
