Roma accident recoveree donation raises $18,000 for LifeFlight

December 1 2022 - 3:00pm
LifeFlight pilot Russell Procter, flight paramedic Brad Solomon, critical care coctor Gareth Richards, Roma grazier Chris Skelton, and LifeFlight pilot David Rockwell.following the sale at Roma. Picture: Supplied

A Maranoa beef producer, whose wife was airlifted after she was crushed by a 400kg steer at the end of October, has been able to raise around $18,000 for LifeFlight at the weekly Roma cattle sale.

