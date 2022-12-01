A body believed to be that of missing teenager Tea Wright-Finger has been found by police in bushland near Richmond.
Preliminary information suggests the death is non-suspicious and police will prepare a report for the coroner.
Around 10.30am, search crews located the 19-year-old's body approximately 600 metres from a blue Toyota Prado, which was found in bushland in Richmond yesterday morning (November 30) by a mustering helicopter.
Tea was last seen around 3pm on October 16 on a road in Richmond, when she was dropped off by a friend at the 4WD she had been driving.
Police have spoken to Tea's family and extended their deep condolences to her family and loved ones.
Investigators thanked the State Emergency Service (SES), local property owners and the community for their assistance and information provided during the search for Tea.
