Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Body of Tea Wright-Finger found near Richmond

Updated December 1 2022 - 4:05pm, first published 1:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tia was last seen in a vehicle that was found in bushland yesterday. Picture: QPS

A body believed to be that of missing teenager Tea Wright-Finger has been found by police in bushland near Richmond.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.