The bullying at school was so relentless for South Burnett teenager Rhapsody, she is now being homeschooled.
The 14-year-old, who has autism spectrum disorder, moved primary schools twice and spent four weeks in year seven across two high schools before she'd had enough.
"Learning was a bit of a struggle before, but I still managed to pass and I got through, but then I started being bullied. Everything I'd known was just swept from my brain and it was focused on the bullying," Rhapsody said.
But with the help of horses, she's rebuilding her self-worth.
Rhapsody had been around the animals when she was a toddler and loved them.
Two years ago, she convinced her mother to help her rekindle the relationship, landing on an equine assisted learning provider at Kingaroy.
EAL offers safe experiences with horses for the purpose of learning social-emotional skills, personal development, and professional development skills.
While more research on the field is needed, for Rhapsody, it's been a life changer.
She's back on track with school and is at the facility as much as possible.
"The only time I'll miss a day is if I'm sick or physically unable to come out here. I had a broken foot once and I still came up here," she said.
"She's here rain, hail or shine," Rachael Cooper, owner of South Burnett Equine Assisted Learning, said.
An early childhood trained teacher who's worked in special education, Ms Cooper started the business in 2019 to combine her love of horses with helping kids.
"I see all these kids that have no connection with animals or have troubles and they need some way, other than sitting in an office with a human, to work out their problems," she said.
"It's so rewarding to see them make the connection with the horses."
It's grown so fast, she now has a waiting list.
"I took one day off work and took a chance that I would get some clients and now I'm taking two days off work and working Saturdays," Ms Cooper said.
Ms Cooper got her first horse at 15 and attended a pony club in Brisbane.
Later in life she became a teacher and had the chance to teach in England and Kenya - the only caveat was that she had to give up her equine friends.
But when she returned to Quilpie, a bid to save an old thoroughbred had her spellbound once again.
"I had a few drinks at the races and bought a racehorse called Syd because they were going to send him to the glue factory. I took him home and that was the beginning of the end," she said.
"Syd taught some kids out there with disabilities to ride. That's where it all came back to me. A couple of kids at school would come down and see me riding and they'd want to have a ride and so they'd lead him around the paddock. They ended up getting horses, so it just flowed on."
The teacher started a pony club at Quilpie, met her partner Peter and decided to move to Kingaroy in 2014.
That's where she saw an ad for an equine learning program.
"A friend sent it to me and said, 'this is what you want to do'. I went to the introductory day and I was like, 'I'm doing this'," she said.
After weeks of intensive training and exams, she became certified and later got NDIS registered.
Two of her biggest workers are Princess, a 14-year-old Welsh Pony, and Bernie, a 10-year-old Quarter Horse for the bigger teens.
She also has horses on loan from friends to ensure they all get a rest.
"They also need to have time away and not be seeing clients all the time, because I think they take a lot of energy from the clients that are having issues or discussing what's happening for them," Ms Cooper said.
While children make up a big part of her mission, her clients range from four years old to 50.
Some are there for leadline activities and beginner riding, some for equine learning, and others simply for trail or carriage rides.
Some parents even want to learn how to handle the saddles and bridles in case they get their kids a horse of their own.
"It's not just teaching the kids; it's teaching the parents a bit of horsemanship as well. Some kids end up getting their own one day, which I think is just beautiful," Ms Cooper said.
"That's the aim - for them to learn from these guys, and eventually be able to do it on their own. Have that pony for themselves to comfort them, to talk to."
As for Rhapsody, she's in a much better place compared to two years ago and now wants to study equine husbandry after finishing school.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
