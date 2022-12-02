Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Equine assisted learning rebuilds teenager's self-worth

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
December 2 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Burnett Equine Assisted Learning owner Rachael Cooper with 14yo Welsh Pony Princess and Burnett teen Rhapsody with 10yo Quarter Horse Bernie. Pictures Brandon Long

The bullying at school was so relentless for South Burnett teenager Rhapsody, she is now being homeschooled.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.