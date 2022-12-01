SCENIC Rim cattle property Melton Downs has sold before auction.
Covering 469 hectares (1159 acres) on eight titles north west of Beaudesert, Qld, the property has a number of potential building sites with stunning rural views.
The property ranges from black soil flats rising to sheltered, sloping areas with mixed timber, in addition to light sandy country.
The property is divided into four paddocks and holding yards and is estimated to run about 180 breeders.
Water is supplied from dams and an extensive network of seasonal gullies.
An attraction of the property is it has road access from both Barnes and Brennan roads and it is located within the Bromelton State Development Area. A rail corridor with a crossover passes through the property.
The marketing of Melton Downs was handled by Ed Dalton, Ray White Rural, Beaudesert.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.