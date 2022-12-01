Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Quality Central Queensland grazing country makes $1691/acre

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
December 1 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Undulating Central Queensland hill country that has been pulled, raked and seeded has made $1691/acre at auction.

PRODUCTIVE 1388 hectare (3430 acre) Central Queensland cattle block Balcarres has sold at an Elders auction for $5.8 million to David and Sharon Conachan, Gogango.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.