Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

Faces of the 2022 MLA updates event | Photos

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
December 1 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A CROWD of more than 700 people gathered at the Toowoomba Showgrounds on Wednesday to hear the latest developments from some of the industry's leading experts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Senior Livestock Journalist

Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.