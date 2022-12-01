A CROWD of more than 700 people gathered at the Toowoomba Showgrounds on Wednesday to hear the latest developments from some of the industry's leading experts.
Meat & Livestock Australia's annual updates event featured a variety of lectures as well as hands-on demonstrations focusing all on aspects of the livestock sector.
Leading the packed schedule of speakers was MLA's managing director Jason Strong, MLA's general manger of communications Lucy Broad, MLA's general manager of marketing and insights Nathan Low, and MLA group industry insights and strategy manager Scott Cameron.
Wet weather failed to deter producers from taking in some of the outdoor demonstrations on offer, which were part of a raft of interactive displays that focused on a variety of different fields including breeding management, carbon tools and digital ag.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
