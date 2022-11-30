The heart of Queensland's goat breeding region didn't disappoint at the invitational goat sale conducted at Charleville on Wednesday, giving the four vendors solid support for their registered and commercial red bucks and does.
The inaugural sale saw bidders and representatives from Dalby, St George, Morven, Wyandra, Charleville, Condamine, Cunnamulla, Isisford and Quilpie fill the stands, while buyers from Keith in South Australia, Blackall, Gatton and Mitchell operated successfully online.
Childers stud Isis Reds, one of the first in Australia to import Kalahari Red genetics, led the sale off with six registered full blood Kalahari Red bucks and it was the first, Isis Reds KR713 that brought the sale's top price of $6000.
The 61kg buck was the result of an embryo transfer program using genetics from the stud's foundation stock, which was what was most attractive to the purchasers, Craig and Sue Hurford, HP Grazing, Belgaum, St George.
"Coming from an embryo 20-plus years old - they don't make that anymore," Mr Hurford said, explaining his bidding.
The buck was sired by KR116 and his dam was KR1.
The Hurford family, situated 100km north west of St George, has finished putting up an exclusion fence and has 1600 rangeland nannies behind wire.
The new sire won't be going in there but to Mr Hurford's sister Tonita Penny at Kumbia, who has a Boer goat operation and who will be breeding bucks for St George in a partnership arrangement.
"We went for a Kalahari Red buck because people have indicated they're tougher in dry conditions," Mr Hurford said. "Goats are part of a diversification plan - we've got a lot of mulga, which we'll be able to utilise without knocking our cow numbers around."
They had hoped to secure some of the commercial does offered at the sale but were unsuccessful.
Isis Reds principal Ray Anderson described the top buck as very well proportioned with a good temperament.
"We took some semen from him; we thought a fair bit of him," he said. "We've retained his full brother for our stud."
Mr Anderson said the plan to hold the sale, in conjunction with three western red goat studs, had been a success, adding that the averages for the does that were sold was nearly double the reserve set for them.
According to results announced at the conclusion of the sale, 118 goats were sold for an average price of $1699.15.
Breaking that down, 14 registered bucks sold for an average of $2521 while 77 commercial bucks brought an average of $1446.
The 15 commercial does at the sale averaged $1540 and the 13 doe and kid units made an average price of $2269.
Four of the Isis Reds registered bucks were passed in and two of their commercial bucks had no bid, giving the sale a 95 per cent clearance rate.
The sale's second top price of $5000 was paid twice, once for another of Isis Reds' embryo transfer bucks, KR704, sired by KR11 from dam KR117, purchased by D and L Hoch, The Lake, Quilpie.
Margaretta Morgan, Arubial, Condamine, outlaid $5000 for an Aussie Red registered buck from Morven's Western Bred Red stud, a twin that had a wean weight of 22.5kg.
It had been sired by RERRR0021 and its dam was Springvale R535.
Ambla Reds, Brett and Chrissie Johnson, Tantallon, Morven
Isis Reds, Ray and Rosemary Anderson, Childers
Seaford Reds, Joe Taylor and Anita Dennis, Blackall
Western Bred Reds, Carl and Emily Green Morven
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
