Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Isis Reds registered buck tops Elders Charleville invitational goat sale at $6000

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
November 30 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe, Paige and Brooke Hurford, representing HP Grazing, St George, with Ray Anderson, Isis Reds, holding the top priced goat, and Elders Charleville livestock manager Garry Cartwright. Pictures: Sally Gall

The heart of Queensland's goat breeding region didn't disappoint at the invitational goat sale conducted at Charleville on Wednesday, giving the four vendors solid support for their registered and commercial red bucks and does.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.