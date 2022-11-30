A flexible approach to cattle management during multiple years of drought is paying off for this Belyando Crossing family.
The Angus family have been breeding cattle for over 40 years, which includes 23 years spent fostering a commercial Droughtmaster herd at Dawson Vale Station (25,900 hectares), 150km south of Charters Towers.
Owned by Neil and Narelle Angus, the station is managed and run by their son Kurt and daughter-in-law Mellissa Angus, Hillside Droughtmasters.
The Angus' bolstered their cattle enterprise in the early 20s, after purchasing neighbouring properties, Binjaringo (39,659 ha) and Plains Creek Station (29,946 ha).
Now running about 3000 commercial breeders across the whole aggregation, the Angus family are enjoying an excellent season at Dawson Vale after battling drought.
"It's been a very cheap year to run cattle in terms of lick supplements and water (bore) pumping costs," Kurt Angus said.
"Coming out of those dry years, we wanted to rest parts of our country and to improve the condition of the paddocks that had it a bit tough.
"With the steers, we're not necessarily taking everything through to a bullock now and we might take the tail out, sort of the 18 month steers, into the feedlot market and then fatten the rest.
"We also weren't quick to rebuild breeder numbers after the 2015 drought we experienced.
"Since then, we've been buying and trading cattle for the last few years, whilst also maintaining our stud herd."
The Angus family sell feeder cattle into the southern feedlot market and their fat cattle go direct to the meat works, either to Rockhampton or Biloela.
In recent years, they've implemented controlled mating and rotational grazing into their herd management.
Mr Angus said they aimed to boost cattle and pasture productivity, while matching grazing pressure to carrying capacity.
"In the past four years, especially at Binjaringo, we've put in more paddocks to ensure cattle are rotated across pastures regularly, which is also a benefit to land care," he said.
"The country is healthier, more legumes are appearing and we're staring to achieve better ground cover."
Mr Angus said it ensures peak pasture quality at a time when the calves put greater demand on the breeders.
...we can keep a decent body condition on our cows and makes it easier for them to get back in calf.- Kurt Angus, Dawson Vale Station
"This means that we can keep a decent body condition on our cows and makes it easier for them to get back in calf," he said.
"This also ensures our progeny are presenting as an even line when it comes to marketing.
"We started with the stud herd at Dawson Vale and that was just about being able to put enough pressure on breeders to make sure they're performing and getting into calf each year."
Dawson Vale aims to have a four to five month joining period for their breeder herd, with bulls in the paddocks from Christmas until the beginning of May.
This ensures calving occurs at an optimum time of year (October to mid January) and breeders are not lactating late in the season.
There is a marketing benefit in this timing too, with the Angus family able to present weaners for sale or direct consignment earlier in the season if prices suit.
Their business was rewarded at this year's Northern Beef Producers Expo commercial cattle competition, winning the best pen of five replacement heifers out of eight local vendors.
They also placed in the pen of five cows, pen of trade bullocks and pen of trade heifers, feeder and feedlot steers.
Mr Angus said they were overwhelmed with their heifer success, which were a true representation of what they were striving to breed at home.
"It's a very popular competition and they get judged objectively through ultrasound scanning, on their phenotype and then temperament", he said.
In 2017, Kurt reregistered his father's stud, Hillside Droughtmasters.
Mr Angus said the family always had a passion for the Droughtmaster breed.
"My Dad, Neil, started in the business in 1984 and he has always bred and bought in polled genetics," he said.
"The back bone of the Dawson Vale aggregation herd is polled genes and temperament, which are a credit to my dad's selection criteria all those years ago.
"The female line of our commercial breeder herd will always stay as a Droughtmaster, because it's such a functional, fertile breed to have, which can handle the harsh conditions."
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
