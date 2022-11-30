FOR the first time in almost a decade, the Paroo district has been declared drought free.
Announced in Queensland Parliament on Wednesday, the Paroo Shire was determined to be out of drought for the first time since 2013.
The declaration came from Queensland Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Minister Mark Furner on the advice of the Paroo Local Drought Communities (LDC) and will come into affect from December 1.
"Due to the improved seasonal conditions the drought declaration, which had been in place for almost a decade in the Paroo shire, will be revoked," Mr Furner said.
"Over the past six months there has been green flush and excellent herbage growth."
The shire, which covers areas such as Cunnamulla, Eulo and Wyandra, has enjoyed above average rainfall during the year helping producers overcome a series of dry seasons.
Wednesday's announcement brings the area of Queensland still in drought down to about 38pc.
"LDCs in remaining drought declared areas are still monitoring pasture recovery as the wet season approaches," Mr Furner said.
"Primary producers in drought-revoked areas can access freight subsidies for restocking and returning from agistment under the Drought Relief Assistance Scheme.
"If a producer believes they are still experiencing difficult conditions in a council area that is no longer drought declared, then they could apply for an Individually Droughted Property declaration.
"This will continue to give them the same access to drought assistance as a current area declaration."
For more information and to view the drought declaration map can be viewed at longpaddock.qld.gov.au
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
