Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Paroo shire declared to be drought free for first time since 2013

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
Updated November 30 2022 - 11:18am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Paroo shire, which includes the Eulo area pictured here, had been drought declared since 2013. Picture: File

FOR the first time in almost a decade, the Paroo district has been declared drought free.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Senior Livestock Journalist

Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.