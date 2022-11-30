Queensland Country Life
Santa Gertrudis cross steers reach 646c/$2033 at Roma

November 30 2022 - 3:00pm
Weaner steers top at 655c at Roma

A total of 6020 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.

