Weaner steers top at 655c at Roma

A total of 6020 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 655c and averaged 574c, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 650c and averaged 570c, steers 280-330kg reached 646c and averaged 524c, and steers 330-400kg reached 616c and averaged 481c. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 530c and averaged 418c.
Thompson Business Trust, Miltonise, St. George, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 646c, reaching $2033 to average $1937. Mark and Jeannie Bowtell, Barbeth, Dulacca, sold Angus steers to 636c, reaching $1654 to average $1654.
M and NE McKay, Macwood, St. George, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 618c, reaching $1584 to average $1584. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 564c, reaching $1332 to average $1286. AW and E Forster, Werna, Winton, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 610c, reaching $2033 to average $1729. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 522c, reaching $1295 to average $1238.
RP and EA Murphy, Prairie Flats, Charleville, sold Charolais cross steers to 606c, reaching $1927 to average $1757. BM and ND Bauer, Arlington, Augathella, sold Simmental cross steers to 600c, reaching $1623 to average $11623. The Simmental cross heifers sold to 520c, reaching $1595 to average $1459.
CA Flower and Co., Callitris Nth, Condamine, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 540c, reaching $2058 to average $1863. LJ and SG Hanna, Terrarara, Mitchell, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 530c, reaching $2157 to average $1932. The Santa Gertrudis heifers sold to 476c, reaching $1611 to average $1456.
Rockton Grazing, Surat, sold Charolais cross steers to 530c, reaching $2080 to average $1676. GT and GE Burey, Springhill, Amby, sold Charolais steers to 520c, reaching $1646 to average $1533. Nische Pty Ltd, Woodside, Roma, sold Speckle Park steers to 512c, reaching $1498 to average $1498. AF and MF Douglas, Springfield, Mitchell, sold Droughtmaster steers to 510c, reaching $1625 to average $1625.
Gardiner and Son, Collaroy, Charleville, sold Simbrah steers to 470c, reaching $2151 to average $2013. Northbridge Grazing, Sandalwood Downs, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 454c, reaching $2140 to average $2001. Lyndale Grazing Co, Lyndale, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 436c, reaching $2189 to average $2065.
Ray Scott Pastoral, Ingaby Stn, St. George, sold Brahman cross steers to 410c, reaching $2257 to average $1911. Galloway Cattle Co., Cooroora, Roma, sold Charolais steers to 482c, reaching $2088 to average $2009.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 502c and averaged 462c, heifers 200- 280kg topped at 564c and averaged 447c, heifers 280-330kg topped at 520c, averaging 430c, heifers 330-400kg topped at 488c, averaging 400c, and heifers 400-500kg topped at 488c, averaging 343c.
Campbell Pastoral Holding, Currawarra, Mitchell, sold Santa Gertrudis heifers to 522c, reaching $1436 to average $1280. TE O'Brien, Sids Pocket, Injune, sold Charolais heifers to 480c, reaching $1226 to average $1183.
GT Grazing, Grafton Terrace, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 468c, reaching $1715 to average $1550. L and HM McKay, Cynthia Downs, St. George, sold Santa Gertrudis heifers to 420c, reaching $1682 to average $1426.
Cows 330-400kg reached 298c and averaged 245c, cows 400- 500kg topped at 322c, averaging 276c, cows 500-600kg topped at 315c, averaging 299c, and cows over 600kg topped at 315c, averaging 299c.
RD and NJ Statham, Possession Creek, Mitchell, sold Santa Gertrudis cross cows to 298c, reaching $2091 to average $1770.
