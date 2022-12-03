Queensland Country Life
Opinion

Lack of consultation on Secure Jobs, Better Pay Bill disappointing

By Allan Dingle, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
December 4 2022 - 8:00am
Consultation needed on jobs Bill

The federal government has reportedly secured enough crossbench support to pass its new industrial relations laws this weekend. There is real concern among QFF members that the Bill may have unintended consequences which ultimately could disrupt food, fibre and foliage supply chains and place downward pressure on enterprise viability.

