Toowoomba-based beef marketing company, Allied Beef, has capped off a strong year and been named the top throughput agency for cattle on AuctionsPlus, in the past financial year.
Allied Beef operates across the key cattle regions of eastern Australia, from northern Queensland to Victoria, and has established supply chain relationships in major market segments.
Allied Beef managing director James Maclean said the shortage of supply in the past three years had played into the hands of AuctionsPlus.
He applauded area managers Peter Elmes, Warren Hohnke and Grant Haddin for their hard work this year selling through the online platform.
"As the markets continue to be short on supply, the online selling platform seems to put everyone on even ground," Mr Maclean said.
Mr Maclean said his company had mainly been using the platform to sell backgrounder or breeder-type cattle.
"Cattle that we know are destined for certain markets with specific requirements, like feeder and slaughter markets, we tend not to use AuctionsPlus," he said.
"However, for backgrounder and breeder cattle where the market is very broad, we find AuctionsPlus very useful - because we can maintain the cattle on farm and control the sale process."
Allied Beef was established in 2007 by Mr MacLean who had a vision to market cattle in a different way.
"Originally we were backgrounding cattle in Queensland and NSW, and now focus on being a supply management and marketing company as the agency side of the business grew," he said.
Mr Maclean said selling through saleyards did not appeal to him, like the online direct selling that was ideal for animal welfare issues.
"At our peak we have turned over 120,000 head annually," he said.
He was very surprised to be acknowledged by AuctionsPlus.
"It is a great reflection of the team work by Grant, Warren and Peter, and our clients who put trust and believe in our business," he said.
"In 2021 we added Van Dyke Station with a 6000 head feedlot capacity in the Springsure district, and Gunyerwarildi Station, located between Croppa Creek and Warialda, that has a 20,000 head capacity, in NSW."
The top throughput assessor for cattle was Russell Jorgensen of GDL Meandarra.
AuctionsPlus throughput in 2020 was 639,720 compared with 814,758 head of cattle in 2021.
NSW held on to the top listing state spot for FY22, with 392,894 head offered and 321,470 head sold - up 30pc and 33pc respectively on the previous year.
Queensland numbers were stable on last year, at 293,589 head.
The Northern Territory offerings also increased for FY22, with 5676 head offered and 3484 head sold.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.