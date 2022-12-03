Necessity has long been the mother of invention in the bush, and it looks like the ubiquitous fitted sheet may have delivered a concept to rival polymer banknotes and dual flush toilets.
Brothers Bill and Ed Ovenden, who trace their ancestry back to the pioneering Ryan and Ahern families, who owned and ran property around Winton, Longreach, Muttaburra and Blackall from the late 1880s through to the mid 1970s, are the faces behind the incredibly successful start-up known as The Lad Collective.
The pair are based in Brisbane these days and it was when they returned there, after a typical share house experience in Airlie Beach - fishing, parties, no bedroom hygiene to speak of - that reality set in.
"We had to get back into gear and realised we didn't even know how to shop for sheets - we didn't know about mattress sizes, what thread counts were, nothing," Ed Ovenden said.
"At school at St Joseph's Gregory Terrace I left my room a pig sty every day, and making your bed was just one of those household chores everyone seemed to hate.
"So we realised we had to strip that right back, and we identified that the fitted sheet was the problem.
"We sketched up a design and were gobsmacked at how well it worked.
"Everyone else in the market was working on decor but a lot of Australians don't subscribe to that, and we've disrupted all of that."
The brothers quit their well-paying jobs and launched their Australian men's lifestyle consumer brand and innovative bedding in August 2020, saying they "really wanted to have a crack" at making their business a success, and they haven't looked back.
The secret to the product range that elevates self-care routines to a whole new level for men is the easy-to-use fitted sheet with marked corner straps (bottom left, bottom right, top left and top right) to provide a visual reference point as to which corner goes where, and to make the task of pulling the fitted sheet corners underneath the mattress quick and smooth.
They placed a logo directly in the centre of the top sheet to allow for easy positioning, pillow cases had invisible zips - no more weird flaps or buttons - and the fabric composition of bamboo and cotton is perfect for hot sleepers.
The Lad Collective launched with just one colour - Bommie Blue - and it's still the business's main staple. They've expanded to five colours now but they're not the main selling point.
When Bill and Ed announced their business to the world, they didn't have a sheet in the country, meaning they had 1000 shipments to process in a 24 hour period before Christmas, when they finally arrived.
"We pulled two all-nighters to pack and had Mum helping out - it was a pretty wild time," Ed said.
Now they have 20,000 customers all round Australia, and UK and US markets are in their sights.
While they're sure a lot of their customers are females - mothers and significant others - they try and incorporate Australian larrikinism in their marketing.
"It seems to have resonated," Ed said. "For example, we also have a shower wash now that we call Hair, Body and Balls because it's just easy to have it all in one.
"We'd say our single sets are good for swag mattresses for people out pig-hunting but we wouldn't recommend getting them in white."
The pair say the market has so many issues that have been under-utilised, that they are busy identifying and incorporating, including getting doonas to go back in place after washing.
They've solved that by putting magnets in the corners of both doona and cover.
In another first, they've teamed up with Braille House at Annerley, and have NDIS approval, to put tactile elements on their sheet corners to enable visually impaired people to feel empowered about bedding.
"We're trying to improve the lives of all Aussies," Bill said. "The scope is far beyond what we first thought, and it's bringing us so much joy to do so."
Ed added that it had been a lot of hard work for two young blokes but they were thrilled with the growth.
Perhaps the entrepreneurial spirit that drove their Ahern ancestors to establish the White Horse Hotel in Barcaldine and the Railway Hotel in Longreach at the turn of last century, and to own and run Vindex Station at Winton, and Homebush and Brides Creek at Blackall, runs through their veins.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
