Southern backgrounders and lot feeders pounced on the good quality Charolais and Charbray offering at the Queensland Rural and Colinta Holdings special store sale at Rolleston on Monday.
Around 1400 head were offered and sold in under 35 minutes at Rolleston saleyards.
The premium offering, which was drawn from mining giant Glencore's Colinta Holdings beef enterprise, saw the top price pen, a line of 26 Charbray steers, average 350kg, at 492.2c/kg to return $1722 per head.
The yarding included 500 steers ranging from 300 to 399kg and 688 steers at 400 to 480kg.
There was also 240 Charolais/Charbray content heifers including 180 Charbray heifers, and 60 Brahman heifers, averaging around 350kg.
Queensland Rural livestock agent Nick Malone sold the draft to bidders both online and in the lanes.
He said the sale saw stronger rates across the board than the previous week, with feeder weight crossbred steers going to several different feedlots in the south.
"Very good lineup of cattle offered by Colinta Holdings on the day, with 35 registered bidders online," he said.
"As expected, backgrounders and feedlotters went strong over the premium offering and fought over the cattle.
"The market was on par with other cattle markets across Queensland."
Heavier steers, weighing 420 to 450kg, made between 430-450c/kg, while steers under 400kgs, sold to around 470-496c/kg.
Mr Malone said the heifer market was a bit up and down, depending on the content of the cattle.
"The Brahman and crossbred cattle were on the either side of 400c/kg," he said.
Colinta Holdings also donated 10 per cent of the sale of one pen, which realised just under $10,000, to two local charities at both Rolleston and Springsure.
The Colinta Holdings operation is owned and operated by mining giant Glencore, with up to 50,000 head of cattle run across 1.27 million acres of land in Queensland, NSW, and NT.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
