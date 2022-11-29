Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Glencore's Colinta Holdings' offloads 1400 Charolais and Charbray steers and heifers at Rolleston sale

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated November 30 2022 - 11:56am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glencore's Colinta Holdings representatives and Queensland Rural agents, with the proceeds of a pen of cattle that was donated to local charities. Pictures supplied by Queensland Rural

Southern backgrounders and lot feeders pounced on the good quality Charolais and Charbray offering at the Queensland Rural and Colinta Holdings special store sale at Rolleston on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.