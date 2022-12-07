THE first success story of the Equine Industry Quickstart (IQ) program has been realised with Australian Industry Trade College (AITC) student Jenna Tetley commencing a school-based apprenticeship with Gold Coast trainer Adam Campton.
After completing a week of work experience with Campton while participating in the IQ program, Jenna decided to pursue a hands-on career in a racing stable.
Now that relationship has been formalised with Jenna to commence a three-year school-based apprenticeship with Mr Campton.
"Jenna proved to be a great staff member during her week with us so now we're making it a permanent apprenticeship which is a win-win for everyone," Mr Campton said.
"We get an enthusiastic young apprentice who is excited about working in racing and Jenna gets a chance to further her skills and work in the industry."
Jenna is the first student to graduate through to a formal apprenticeship from the IQ program, which was launched last May through a partnership between the Gold Coast Turf Club, AITC and Racing Queensland.
GCTC Chief Executive Officer Steve Lines and AITC Chief Executive Officer Mark Hands agreed it was a proud moment for everyone involved.
"I'm sure Jenna will be the first of many success stories that emerge from the program as we look to expand it through to an industry based school in the years to come," Mr Lines said.
Mark Hands said: "The pathway that Jenna is following is exactly what the AITC Equine Industry Quickstart program is designed to do.
"It gives young people a taste of various career opportunities available in the racing industry so that they can then decide which particular career to pursue whilst graduating senior schooling"
The IQ program has been designed to help guide young people into the racing industry while completing their senior schooling and open their eyes to the many different career opportunities that exist.
Learn more about the equine industry at an open day on Saturday November 12 (9.30-11am) at Aquis Elysian Fields, 3042 Beaudesert-Nerang Rd, Boyland, 4275.
The AITC partnered with the GCTC to develop the bespoke program at its Robina campus.
You don't need to choose between finishing school and starting your career.
Enrolments of Year 10 and 11 students interested in gaining a head start in the racing industry while completing senior school after being taken for 2023.
Whether your interests are horses, working outdoors, pursuing a trade or administration with an industry-driven education, the right training and unmatched immersion, the IQ program is sure to deliver a head start.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.