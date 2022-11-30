Goats the go to for Dirranbandi producer utilising agistment country

It may seem like goats went from being a pest to a lifeline almost overnight for many Queensland graziers, but Dirranbandi producer Nic Perkins was well ahead of the curve.
Mr Perkins said he has been able to grow his herd numbers significantly over the last few years by utilising agistment country, which has become more available thanks to an increase in exclusion fencing.
"I've certainly been growing numbers wise, with anywhere from 5000 to 10,000 away on agistment or lease country and then I have my own little bit of country where I just run mainly trade goats, so that's what I've been doing the last five years," he said.
"The opportunities for agistment and lease country have probably increased because there's so much exclusion fencing that's gone up, so people have more paddocks available now than they did five years ago.
"I've been able to pick up enough to keep me going and keep expanding.
"I'm going to stick to probably no more than an F1 because I like the Rangelands and I like the cross with the hybrid vigour. You get best of both worlds."
Goats became a saving grace for many graziers during the drought, who were forced to destock their sheep and cattle herds.
Mr Perkins said that it was the hardiness of the goats and their ability to thrive in dry conditions that sparked a lot of interest over the last few years, and that there was more management involved this year with the abnormally wet season.
"At the moment, because it's just been so wet, there'd be people who have been having problems with worms. I've never drenched a goat but I had to drench this year," he said.
"So there's more management when it's wet but where the goats stand out is when it's dry.
"In the middle of the drought, you're feeding sheep and cattle but then you look at the goats and as long as they've got a bit of room, they can get out and they'll do well for you. That's when they thrive."
The goat industry has experienced significant growth in recent years, with producers making great in-roads developing their breeding programs and market prices soaring to new heights in both the commercial and stud spaces.
Although Mr Perkins has been a fan of goats for many years now, he said there was no better time to be in the industry than the last two years.
"I could never understand why no one was getting on board. It took so long for people to get on board and then these last twelve months, all of a sudden everyone has realised their value," he said.
"It's been unreal, the goat market for the last few years.
"The last two years, you couldn't have picked a better industry to be in."
The goat market is currently facing an adjustment period, where prices have come back from what exporters were experiencing earlier in the year, but Mr Perkins said it could help to establish a new level of consistency.
"This check in the market was always going to happen, but I didn't think it was going to be because of the export," he said.
"I thought it might have been because we had an oversupply here, but that's not the problem at the moment, it's at the other end now, shipping them once they're killed.
"So we're working through that now, but we're lucky it's happening while it's really wet and there's plenty of feed.
"It's probably giving the abattoirs and the processors enough time to get everything together and work out where we're going to be in the next twelve months."
Mr Perkins said that although the current drift in prices might shock some producers who had only experienced the highs of the last two years, it was not a reason to panic.
"If this had coincided with the drought it would have been a disaster but I think there's a lot of experienced exporters that have been in the game a long time and they'll be able to sort it out," he said.
"Any conversations I have with anyone that's been in the game a while, they're not worried at all, everyone is just seeing what the market does.
"I think we'll be fine once the processors start killing at capacity again and everyone can relax a bit and work out what the rate is, that is probably the biggest concern. They just need a bit of consistency."
