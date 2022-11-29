Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Lunar New Year good news for Bundy lychee growers

BM
By Brad Marsellos
Updated November 30 2022 - 7:13am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Crook, Farm Manager at Huxley Hilltop Farms in North Isis with lychee trees netted for a hopeful celebration season. Picture: Brad Marsellos

Lychee growers could have a good excuse to party when Lunar New Year rolls around in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brad Marsellos

Queensland Country Life Journalist

With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.