Enough already, Huey.
Certain parts of NSW's central west have been gripped by seven floods this year. Bumper harvests have been lost for some.
Local governments are collectively staring down the barrel of a massive funding black hole to fix thousands of kilometres of crumbling and pothole-ravaged roads as the repair bill spirals into the billions, putting more strain on the supply chain, disrupting harvests and draining council funds.
Our slowest-moving catastrophe is in full swing along the southern end of the Murray River, with SA's downstream towns set to be inundated one by one from December 4 onwards.
Jaded consumers will surely start to notice the effects as disrupted supply chains add to already high grocery prices.
Yet there does not seem to be anywhere near the level of coverage from the mainstream media that should be expected of a disaster of this magnitude. By way of comparison, the summer bushfires of 2019-20 seemed to lead the news on a nightly basis, which galvanised the nation to help those that had lost everything.
Federal Emergency Services Minister Murray Watt has already noted that the $3b provision in last month's budget for flood payments and damage bills may not cover all the damage. He was spot on with his assessment - the damage bill has already exceeded more than $5.5b, making it the most expensive flood disaster in Australian history.
These losses will only continue to mount as the floodwaters move south and continue to wreak havoc on rural and regional communities.Perversely, it looks like there is the potential for more significant rain events to come this summer.
There is no doubt that areas that are being flooded (or about to be inundated) will take significant time to recover due to a profound shortage of tradies plus a lack of accommodation for them in the affected regions.
When the Julia Creek region was destroyed by floods in early 2019, the federal government was there early and in force to support graziers and the small towns that supported the cattle industry.
The same battle plan must be dusted off again. Regional Australia performed a powerful amount of heavy lifting for the rest of the country during the pandemic - well, the time has come for the rest of us to repay them in spades.
- Trent Thorne, agribusiness lawyer
