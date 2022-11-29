Stockmen and women overseeing the welfare of animals that are part of Australia's live export trade were brought up to date with their responsibilities in the current era of enhanced biosecurity vigilance, at a forum in Darwin.
Organised by veteran stockie Fi Baird, the day-long forum run in conjunction with the national live export conference included a session with Northern Territory Department of Agriculture veterinarian Vicki Munster and federal compatriot Angela Twine.
Ms Munster told the 30 or so attendees that they needed to be very aware of their strong responsibility to keep Australia's frontline secure.
"We've seen people coming off boats with dirty boots and so on - now being aware of that is paramount," she said.
Noting that no-one understood livestock and boats better than the people in the room, Ms Munster and Ms Twine, who has been seconded to the NT government from the Commonwealth government, each said significant work was being done on biosecurity arrangements in all departments.
Ms Twine is the emergency response coordinator for lumpy skin disease while Ms Munster holds a similar role for foot and mouth disease, and both told the forum they were working closely with key stakeholders.
"In the last fortnight we've all - police, road transporters, government - come together, as we work through response plans," Ms Twine said.
"You all play a part in it, and there will be a call-out for industry liaison officers, people who know the land."
One of the issues being worked through is the protocols that would surround live export vessels at sea at the time a disease outbreak was declared in Australia.
"If an outbreak is declared, how many of you would be on a boat with cattle," Ms Twine asked attendees.
She didn't state what those protocols are likely to involve, but said it had been identified that if a disease outbreak were to occur in the territory, the NT agriculture department wouldn't have the capacity to take control of an incident by itself.
"We're a small group, which is why we're working closely with key stakeholders," she said.
Young Stockwoman of the Year Ceny Hussey asked how much collaboration was taking place with interstate bodies, to which Ms Twine responded that she couldn't count how many groups and meetings were taking place.
Both speakers emphasised the need for open communication around both biosecurity and general live export issues.
"The legislation is important - you should read up on it," Ms Munster said. "You can hold an exporter's licence in your hands so be aware of what the rules are."
Ms Munster outlined her role in checking for compliance with approved arrangements and said their experience meant it was pointless to try and hide things on board.
"An RVO will appear at every vessel - walk with them and ask questions," she said. "Tell us what happened and why."
She said pens of animals could be moved around but it must be done the right way, and recommended documentation of changes made on board.
"Protect yourself, take photos and videos to show why you're doing something, and get email permission," she said. "You're loading cattle in particular lines, so when I go down and see Brunei feeders not separated from slaughter cattle, I ask questions."
She also recommended getting to the yards before a voyage to become familiar with the consignment, saying it could make for a better overall trip.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
