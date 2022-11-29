Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Melon growers hopeful for good prices this summer amidst rising production costs

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
November 29 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chinchilla grower Terry O'Leary said the fruit was looking good leading into summer. Pictures: Clare Adcock

Melon growers around the state are nervously checking summer forecasts heading into a high-pressure picking season, hopeful for prices which will reflect this year's quality, yet costly crop.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.