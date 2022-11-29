Melon growers around the state are nervously checking summer forecasts heading into a high-pressure picking season, hopeful for prices which will reflect this year's quality, yet costly crop.
Melons Australia executive officer Jonathon Davey said that most Queensland growers were at least two weeks behind their usual schedule, thanks to an unusually wet and cool spring.
"People are a couple of weeks behind, if not a little bit more," he said.
"As soon as we get cooler conditions or rain events, it then takes a lot of work to get the crop back to the point where it needs to be before harvest.
"There's just a whole heap of uncertainty around this La Nina and the different weather patterns that we're experiencing, and that's right across the board in Queensland and around the country at the moment."
Like many farmers this year, melon growers have been feeling the pinch from abnormally high input costs and Mr Davey said this meant that there was more riding on this year's crop.
"The price of freight alone through COVID skyrocketed and everything continues to increase, cost of living has gone up and wages have gone up," he said.
"We're still recovering from reduced supply and shortages of nutrients and chemicals used in terms of crop production.
"It almost needs to happen, to be honest, to make people viable and able to get to the point where they're at least breaking even, let alone actually turning any sort of profit."
Despite weather interruptions, Mr Davey said consumers could still count on melons filling supermarket shelves this summer.
"It presents a few a few issues, but because we're able to produce across the country and we do produce 12 months of the year, there'll be someone picking and being able to fill the market needs and demand," he said.
"So from a from a consumer perspective, there will be melons available, there'll just be some changes as to what region they're coming from at any point in time.
"We've got some really good melons coming through the supply chain and into the retail space at the moment, which is something that does need to be need to be celebrated."
Chinchilla grower Terry O'Leary said on-farm costs had "skyrocketed" this season and that previously low prices were no longer realistic if farmers were going to break even.
Mr O'Leary said their melons were looking good at this point in the season and hoped prices would reflect the quality come harvest time.
"Vine quality is spot on and the fact that they're still flowering shows that there's no disease issues," he said.
"They're very happy and their nutrition is spot on. They're nice and bright green with some of that darker older leaf, so they're doing exactly what you'd want them to do.
"The bees are still out and about now, so that's one of the advantages of not having stinking hot weather, your bees are certainly doing a good job on pollination.
"Night time temperatures are still a little bit of a worry, being so low, but the way things are looking now we shouldn't have any quality issues when when we come online, if things just keep going the way they are."
After a rough season last year, which included half a metre of in-crop rain and only 40 per cent of the crop able to be picked, Mr O'Leary said they were hoping to "dodge the bullet" of the unpredictable weather this time around.
Mr O'Leary said they were also concerned about the state of the roads, including their wet weather access road which would struggle to accomodate road trains and v-doubles carrying fruit during harvest.
"We certainly did take it all into account for our planning this year, considering what the wetter weather is going to do and not being anywhere near creek country so if we get extreme flooding, none of this will go under," he said.
"The big concern now will be local council infrastructure and whether or not they'll be able to get it up to scratch for us to start harvesting."
While Mr O'Leary said it was "brilliant" to have backpackers return to their farm after the pandemic, Mr Davey said labor shortages were still affecting many others.
"We actually experienced some significant reduction in production across Australia last year," Mr Davey said.
"A lot of that, we do actually put down to the fact that there was a continued shortage of of workers.
"There's definitely pressures, there's still shortages in terms of how many people we can actually get on each property and it's it's going to create some issues but again, after a couple of years, people have been able to try and plan for that as best as possible."
In exciting news for the Chinchilla community, their biannual Melon Festival will return on the 18th and 19th of February 2023 after a four year hiatus, despite the number of local growers decreasing since the last event.
"We're down to a handful of growers but the ones that are still doing it, we're still very passionate and professional about it," Mr O'Leary said.
"What it does for the community is pretty astounding, there's always a lot positive impacts from it."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.