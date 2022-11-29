Burnett Livestock and Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Monday saw a yarding on 1890 head.
Cattle were drawn from Chinchilla, Theodore, Monto, Eidsvold, Mundubbera, Gayndah, Goomeri, Kilkivan, Woolooga, Tiaro, Maryborough, Bundaberg, Rosedale, Miriam Vale, Gin Gin and all local areas.
Two and four tooth Brahman bullocks from Chinchilla sold for 379c/$2066. Four tooth Simmental cross bullocks from Coalstoun Lakes sold for 385c/$2311. Six tooth crossbred bullocks from Rosedale sold for 373c/$2080.
Two tooth Braford heifers from Theodore sold for 357c/$2157. Four tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Rosedale sold for 359c/$1903. Four and six tooth Angus heifers from Booyal sold for 356c/$1985.
Red Brahman cows from Hervey Bay sold for 330c/$1934. Brahman cross cows from Biggenden sold for 332c/$1798. Brangus cows from Hervey Bay sold for 330c/$2375.
Droughtmaster cross cows and calves from Mundubbera sold for $2500. Young Droughtmaster cows and calves from Gin Gin sold for $2450.
Milk tooth Charolais cross heifers from Dallarnil sold for 428c/$1926. Milk and two tooth Santa Gertrudis steers from Chinchilla sold for 426c/$2117. Milk tooth Droughtmaster steers from Coalstoun Lakes for 448c/$1949. Milk and two tooth Charolais cross steers from Woolooga sold for 448c/$2061.
Milk tooth Simmental cross steers from Ban Ban Springs sold for 478c/$1880. Milk tooth crossbred steers from Mount Perry sold for 494c/$1630. Milk tooth Charbray steers from Gaeta sold for 528c/$1729. Milk tooth Charbray steers from Biggenden sold for 520c/$1577.
Simmental cross weaner steers from Ban Ban Springs sold for 642c/$1669. Charbray cross weaner steers from Gin Gin sold for 650c/$1535. Brangus cross weaner steers from Gin Gin sold for 628c/$1633. Simmental cross weaner steers from Tansey sold for 632c/$1656. Droughtmaster weaner steers from Dallarnil sold for 624c/$1487.
Milk tooth Charbray heifers from Bucca sold for 404c/$1596. Milk tooth Santa Gertrudis heifers from Eidsvold sold for 442c/$1759. Milk and two tooth Charbray heifers from Bundaberg sold for 398c/$1247.
Braford weaner heifers from Theodore sold for 490c/$1269. Simmental cross weaner heifers from Tansey sold for 516c/$1445. Charolais cross weaner heifers from Brooweena sold for 484c/$930. Brangus cross weaner heifers from Gin Gin sold for 476c/$1126.
The next sale on Monday December 12 is a store sale only.
