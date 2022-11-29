Queensland Country Life
Simmental cross weaner steers sell for 642c/$1669 at Biggenden

November 29 2022 - 5:00pm
Burnett Livestock and Realty's Paul Hastings with a pen of weaner Simmental cross steers on account of Ban Ban Farming, Ban Ban Springs. The line of 15 steers sold for 642.2c/kg or $1669.

Burnett Livestock and Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Monday saw a yarding on 1890 head.

