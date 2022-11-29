Queensland Country Life
Charbray cross weaner steers sell for $1620 at Woodford

November 29 2022 - 4:00pm
Weaner steers that sold for $1345 at Woodford.

There were 285 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.

