There were 285 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.
The market held up well to the previous sale.
Baker & Haseler,Dayboro, sold Charbray cross weaner steers for $1620. Josh Sippel, Caboolture, sold lines of Charbray vealer heifers for $1160 and $1070. James Kuhn, Dayboro, sold Charolais steers for $1840, Angus steers for $1560 and Charolais cross vealer heifers for $1200.
Max Tones, Sheep Station Creek, sold a pen of Murray Grey cross steers for $1800. Anthony Klein, Cedarton, sold a line of Droughtmaster steers for $1570. Perkins Farming, Brassall, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1345.
Peter Klein, Cedarton, sold Charbray backgrounder steers for $1600. Daniel MacDonald, Towen Mountain, sold Angus steers for $1590. Paul Dingle, Elaman Creek, sold a pen of Droughtmaster steer calves for $1120. Roberts Hardwood, Woodford, sold a Charbray bull for $2360.
