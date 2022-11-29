Interest over $4.5 million asked for Koolong

OFFERS over $4.5 million are now being sought on Koolong, a 200 hectare (494 acre) property on the Mary River at Sexton that was put to auction on November 25.
The well watered property situated north west of Gympie boasts excellent water security with a 104 megalitre water licence, and a grand old Queenslander homestead.
The Mary River borders the eastern boundary of the Koolong, while the picturesque Hookey Creek meanders across the productive property adding to the water security with a second, area-based water licence.
Water is pumped through underground mains to the 42ha of cultivation cells. Half of the 16 cells are set up with solid set irrigation, while the remainder are watered by a travelling irrigator.
In addition to the 16 irrigation cells, there are five grazing paddocks. All of the paddocks have cup and saucer troughs, creek or dam access.
Koolong is productive cattle country, carrying up to 250 breeders plus progeny.
The steel cattle yards have power, lights and a scales. There are also four machinery including a workshop with three phase power.
Koolong is nestled on a quiet, no-through bitumen road. The property, on two titles, is located 25 minutes from Gympie and 75 minutes from the coast.
Contact Ronnie Cochrane, 0428 843 166, or Kelvin Cochrane, 0400 843 169, Cochrane Real Estate.
