Some dreams came true and others were shattered, for the best competitors in Australian pro-rodeo with the culmination of the Australian Professional Rodeo Association's 2022 season-the Ariat APRA National Finals Rodeo.
After a year-long campaign, 130 of the sport's best qualified to compete at the CQLX Arena in Gracemere, to not only claim an Australian champion title, but to satisfy their long-held hopes and dreams.
And finally, after too many years to count, the season's pro tour all around cowgirl and barrel race champion, Leanne Caban, achieved her goal of finally winning not one, but two, Australian champion titles - the Ariat APRA all around cowgirl and the Australian Performance Horse barrel race.
The Emerald cowgirl decided 2022 was her year early on in the season, travelling rodeo-road, with her family alongside her, to do everything she could to go into the Ariat APRA NFR event with a substantial point lead to give her the best chance she could to take the gold Bob Berg buckle.
Youngster Campbell Hodson, a cowboy with unrivalled focus, arrived at Gracemere with one goal - to win four gold buckles.
While he didn't walk away with four, he gave the crowd a show, consistently performing throughout the four rounds to win the Ariat all around cowboy and the SA Ropes and Tack rope and tie titles.
Seasoned competitor and local cowgirl Jorja Iker withstood the pressure of competition to overtake newcomer and pro tour champion Maisy Hetherington for the Circle L breakaway roping Australian champion win.
Jorja was sitting behind Maisy coming into the NFR and made quick work of the 4000 points between them.
Moonbi cowboy Ben Smith was in fifth place coming into the Ariat APRA NFR, well behind pro tour header cowboy Terry Evison, but that didn't stop him climbing the leader board to take the top spot and the team roping, header, Australian champion title.
Pro tour bull ride champion Will Purcell faced an uncertain future in the sport during the2022 season, not knowing if he still had the hunger for bull-riding.
His passion was re-ignited and he took the pro tour title but Thallon-based cowboy Cameron Southern rode well and banked the points he needed to take the 2022 Buffalo Bills Western Store Australian bull ride title.
Congratulations to the following champions of Australian pro-rodeo:
Barrel race champion and all around cowgirl - Leanne Caban
Rope & tie and all around cowboy - Campbell Hodson
Bbareback bronc riding champion - Luke Higgins
Team roping, header champion - Ben Smith
Team roping, heeler champion - Kai Clark
Saddle bronc riding champion - Greg Hamilton
Breakaway roping champion - Jorja Iker
Bull riding champion - Cameron Southern
Steer wrestling champion - Ryley Gibb
Full event & round results - https://www.facebook.com/australianprofessionalrodeoassociation
