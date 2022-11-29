Demand for lighter steers on AuctionsPlus

There were 22,116 head offered on AuctionsPlus last week, back 4 per cent on the previous week.
Lighter steers were well supported, while the heavier two categories struggled under the weight of buyers' reduced enthusiasm to meet vendors expectations.
Light steers averaged $1180/head across the 298 head offered, for an 82pc clearance rate.
Steers 200-280kg averaged $1547/head, down $2, and reaching a 69pc clearance rate.
From Croydon, North Queensland, a line of 122 Brahman steers aged 8-20 months and weighing 210kg lwt returned $1020/head, or 486c/kg lwt.
Medium weight steers gained $156 to average $1887/head across the smaller offering of 1995 head.
A slightly smaller offering of 2218 steers weighing 330-400kg averaged $1974/head, down $179.
A larger offering of 1557 feeder steers over 400kg lwt averaged $251 lower, at $2131/head.
Heifer results were mixed this week, with quality lines of future breeders highly sought after. A 15pc larger offering than last week put downward pressure on clearance rates.
A smaller offering of light heifers supported a $237 rise in average prices to $1122/head.
Heifers 200-280kg averaged $1341/head, back $89.
From Corfield, Western Queensland, a line of 80 Santa Gertrudis heifers aged 5-9 months and weighing 252kg lwt returned $1390/head, or 551c/kg lwt.
Medium weight heifers recorded a larger offering of 1572 head and averaged $1945/head, up $17.
The 330-400kg heifer category averaged $101 higher at $2138/head across 2999 heifers, while heavy heifers averaged $2095/head, back $135.
Breeding stock numbers were back 22pc last week. PTIC heifers averaged $2733/head, up $328, for a 46pc clearance and PTIC cows averaged $2752/head, back $207.
From Foster, Gippsland Victoria, a line of 12 Speckle Park NSM cows with 12 calves at foot returned $3440/head. The cows were two-to-four-years-old and weighed an average 516kg lwt, while the calves, sired by Angus bulls, were 3-12 weeks old and weighed an average 105kg lwt.
Sheep and lamb listings registered another busy week, with 143,345 head offered. Prices across all lamb categories eased last week.
Crossbred lamb numbers registered an 8pc decline in listings, with 51,878 head offered. Prices ranged from $70-$158/head, to average $127/head, back $3.
The Merino wether lamb category averaged $94/head, back $19.
Merino ewe lamb numbers rose by 57pc to total 4585 head and sold from $107 to $153 averaging $120, back $69.
Composite/other breed lambs registered the largest increase in numbers - up 345pc, with 11695 head listed and a clearance rate of 81pc. Prices slipped $19 to average $118/head.
SM shedding breed ewes were the largest of the joined ewe categories, with 2919 head offered - a 64pc reduction. Prices rose $53 to average $292/head.
NSM Merino ewe hoggets had 12,967 head listed, up 4pc, with prices averaging $215/head, up $22.
NSM Merino ewe numbers rose 3pc to total 11,557 head and averaged $172/head, rising $1.
Selling to an 81pc clearance, 2032 head of shedding breed ewes averaged $246/head.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.