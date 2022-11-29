Queensland Country Life
Light steers average $1180/head for an 82pc clearance rate

November 30 2022 - 10:00am
Demand for lighter steers on AuctionsPlus

There were 22,116 head offered on AuctionsPlus last week, back 4 per cent on the previous week.

