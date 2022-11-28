Cheaper trend at Toowoomba

The supply of stock at Toowoomba on Monday remained close to the previous week at 309 head.
Young cattle were in the largest numbers and most of the regular buyers were in attendance and operating.
Apart from a small selection of well bred light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock experiencing strong support, all other classes sold to a cheaper trend.
Prices reduced in line with other selling centres with losses of 20c to 50c/kg fairly common across a number of categories.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to the occasional 640c with a fair sample averaging 487c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market made to 542c to average from 468c to 500c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 428c to average 399c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock or background made to 510c to average 437c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed averaged 457c and made to 480c/kg.
A handful of bullocks to export processors made to 357c to average 356c/kg.
The best of the cows made to 312c to average 298c/kg. Heavy weight bulls made to 286c/kg. Cows and calves made to $2400/unit.
Bulls topped at $2610 a/c BF and YC Whitbread. Bullocks returned $2449 a/c CW Cooke. Cows sold to $2138 a/c Peake Ag. Trade weight heifers made to $1962 a/c GW and WK Motley. Restocker steers reached 640c/kg returning $1355 a/c Gerald and Denise Sheehan.
