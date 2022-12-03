Be alert but not alarmed

So I have a few suggestions for you. 1. Use strong passwords, update them regularly and use a unique password for every account (a secure password manager will help with this). 2. Keep your software updated. 3. Talk to your kids about being cyber aware. 4. Be overly cautious when opening any emails or attachments. 5. And my hot tip for paying invoices: When you need to pay a supplier for the first time, call them beforehand and verbally confirm the bank account details as invoice capture and fraud is rampant, and it's very hard to recoup the money once it's gone.