Be vigilant and take cyber security seriously

By Ben Law
December 3 2022 - 1:00pm
Be alert but not alarmed
My wife is a computer systems engineer, making her more aware than most of the threat of identity theft and being scammed or hacked. Consequently, we've got top notch virus protection on all our devices, we use a secure password manager, we don't use public wi-fi networks, we take extra care when opening emails and we are cautious where we use our credit cards. I expect we do far more than the average Joe.

