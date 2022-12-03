Fine weather allows substantial harvest progress

Fine weather across major cropping areas has allowed for a big harvest week, with substantial progress expected to be made in all states.
Up until a week out from the start of summer, winter crop harvest progress across Australia has been delayed by more than a month in southern Australia because of the soft spring, persistent storms, and below average temperatures through November.
Queensland farmers, who have been spared the worst of the adverse weather seen to the south, continued to make major inroads into the 2022 harvest. Harvest is progressing rapidly around Goondiwindi and the Western Downs, which has accounted for more than 1 million tonnes of grain deliveries into the GrainCorp storage network between them.
GrainCorp had received 1.75mt of grain into its Queensland storage network as of November 28. This included 454,300 tonnes in the past week, making it the biggest receival week for the season, so far.
Farmers in the Goondiwindi and Western Downs areas are already starting to finish up harvest while others are saying they have another week or so remaining.
NSW farmers finally made some reasonable harvest progress in the past week, aided by the warmer and dry weather. GrainCorp received more than 730,000t of grain into its NSW storage facility.
Last week's harvest advances provided a better understanding of how the grain quality has fared with the wet spring.
Wheat quality in Queensland and northern NSW has been coming in better than expected but the wet weather has taken a toll in other areas. Queensland and northern NSW are reporting good volumes of APW and Hard 2 with relatively small volumes of feed quality wheat after the deluge in early November.
Grain quality has been more variable in the central west and southwest of NSW where the impacts of the heavy rain through spring has been more severe.
After consultation with stakeholders, the Australian Oilseed Federation and GrainCorp said they introduced a new standard to assist with the weather impacted canola. The new standard allows for a higher tolerance of mouldy seeds than previously.
WA and SA also reported significant harvest progress in the past week.
CBH Grains had received 6.8mt of grain deliveries through to November 28. This included close to 3mt of grain deliveries in the past week.
