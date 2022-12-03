Queensland Country Life
Analysis

Fine weather allows substantial harvest progress

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
December 3 2022 - 11:00am
Fine weather across major cropping areas has allowed for a big harvest week, with substantial progress expected to be made in all states.

