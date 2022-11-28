A SYNDICATE of racing friends and 'newbies' have taken a $100,000 punt on finding the next winner of The Archer.
To be run at Callaghan Park in Rockhampton on April 30, The Archer will be the richest event run outside the south-east corner with a boosted purse.
A few weeks ago authorities revealed prize money for The Archer would rise from $440,000 to $775,000 and the original 11 slot holders, who paid $30,000 to ensure a spot in the race, were each asked for an additonal $20,000.
Moura producer Stewart Nobbs, acting for the syndicate, stopped auctioneer Russell Leonard in his tracks to secure the last of 12 slots.
"It's a good thing to be involved in and we're hoping to get a good horse to represent us," Nobbs said.
"We were involved last year and started off with a few of us that were really racing fellas. Then it just went from that to people that have never had a racehorse or never been involved in racing."
Trainers Rob Heathcote and Desleigh Forster, first and second in the inaugural running with Emerald Kingdom and Apache Chase respectively, hope to return next year.
Rocky Amateurs chairman Bill Reid said the interest in The Archer had exceeded expectations.
"In May this year, The Archer brought horses from many of Australia's biggest high-profile stables," Reid said in an online article. "Having a (standalone meeting) on a Sunday next April will bring it to a whole new level. This is going to be huge for Rockhampton - not just racing but for the city and region itself."
Josh Adams, once in charge of the stewards room in Central Queensland, has been appointed as Chief Steward Thoroughbreds by the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission.
More recently he has been the Acting Deputy Chief Steward Thoroughbreds and previously worked as a cadet in Sydney under Ray Murrihy and Marc Van Gestel.
QRIC Commissioner Shane Gillard said Adams exudes "the utmost professionalism, calmness and composure" under pressure and is the right person with the right skills and attributes to help the Commission grow into its next phase.
Veteran jockey Keith Ballard took riding honours in Mount Isa last Saturday, booting home a winning treble through Vigorous Flow (Open), Hollywood Scandal (Maiden) and Iron One (Benchmark 50) and third placegetter Quidni.
Racing Queensland officials have approved the following provincial, regional and country meetings to be contested over the next few days - December 2 Ipswich and Sunshine Coast (night); December 3 Goondiwindi, Home Hill, Innisfail, Longreach, Nanango, Rockhampton and Toowoomba (night); December 4 Sunshine Coast; December 6 Mackay; December 7 Ipswich and December 8 Cairns.
Lover of sport, particularly horse racing and all things Olympic. Have spent my entire working life in journalism, mostly with News Corp on its major metro mastheads. Done plenty of things but the best by far is having a teenage son who calls me dad.
