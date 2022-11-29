Queensland Country Life
Milk tooth Charbray heifers sell for $1700 at Laidley

November 29 2022 - 11:00am
Milk tooth steers that sold for $1900 at Laidley.

There were 742 head sold at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.

