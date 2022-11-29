There were 742 head sold at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.
All buyers were in attendance but were operating with reduced rates.
Quality weaners, feeder heifers and cows and calves held up well. Cows, heavy feeder steers and plainer types were the most affected by the changing market.
Clinton Woods, Laidley, sold milk tooth Charbray heifers for $1700. John Hudson, Ropeley, sold milk tooth Angus and Charolais steers for $2110, $1860 and $1840. Alan Muirhead, Mt Whitestone, sold a line of Droughtmaster cross steers for $1900. Geoffrey Steinhardt, Ropeley, sold Charbray steers for $1900.
Matthew Evans, Purga, sold Charbray steers for $1830. Yvonne Hanrahan, Coominya, sold Brangus steers for $1900, a line of weaner heifers for $1380 and cows and calves for $2500. John Campion, Foxleigh, Middlemount, sold lines of Charbray backgrounder steers for $1720, $1710, $1640 and $1620.
Raymond Molloy, Glamorganvale, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1600. Col and Marg Duncan, Flagstone, sold Charolais weaner steers for $1580. Gary Shum, Ropeley, sold lines of Charolais steers, seven to 10 months, for $1610 and $1520.
Neil Goetsch, Kalbar, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1580. Eclipse Constructions, Marburg, sold a line of light Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for $1550. Boyd Laycock, Kilcoy, sold Angus weaner steers for $1500. Watts Family Trust, Ropeley, sold Limousin cross weaner heifers for $1500.
Roger Luther, Ma Ma Creek, sold Limousin cows and calves for $2620. Shane and Sarah Hauschildt, Tallegalla, sold Droughtmaster cows and calves for $2500. Julie Watson, Toogoolawah, sold Belmont Red cows and calves for $2300.
