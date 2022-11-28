Queensland Country Life
Steers under 220kg sell to 676c, average 611c at Blackall

Updated November 28 2022 - 4:00pm, first published 3:00pm
Blackall market strong for weaners and feeders

Blackall combined agents yarded 4466 head on Thursday with the yarding comprising over 4000 store cattle with also a run of fat cattle and cows and calves.

