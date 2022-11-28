Blackall market strong for weaners and feeders

Blackall combined agents yarded 4466 head on Thursday with the yarding comprising over 4000 store cattle with also a run of fat cattle and cows and calves.
The younger cattle remained strong with good quality lines of weaners and feeders for the market to still be competitive. The heavier to medium weight cattle followed the Queensland market trend this week with the prices being back.
Cattle were mostly sourced from the local areas as well as some northern cattle coming from Richmond, Julia Creek and McKinlay.
Bulls under 450kg sold to 270c, average 240c, and bulls over 450kg made 322c, average 276c.
Cows 300-400kg sold to 258c, average 239c, cows 400-500kg made 298c, average 264c, and cows over 500kg reached 320c, to average 300c.
Heifers under 220kg made 586c, average 475c, heifers 220-280kg sold to 560c, averaging 472c, heifers 280-350kg reached 562c, average 445c, heifers 350-450kg made 548c, average 415c, and heifers over 450kg sold to 362c, averaging 348c.
Steers under 220kg sold to 676c, average 611c, steers 220-280kg sold to 664c, averaging 563c, steers 280-350kg made 656c, average 517c, steers 350-400kg reached 550c, average 476c, steers 400-550kg made 530c, average 410c, and steers over 550kg sold to 348c, average 337c.
Mickeys made to 618c, to average 345c.
PF and K Thomas, Beaconsfield, Ilfracombe, sold an Angus steer for 348.2c averaging 620kg for a return of $2158.84. They also sold Angus cross steers for 474.2c averaging 435kg for a return of $2062.77/hd. Aldingham Family Trust, Aldingham, Winton, sold an Angus steer for 440.2c averaging 480kg for a return of $2112.96.
GJ and JM Lawrence, Lena Park, Barcaldine, sold Simmental cross steers for 664.2c averaging 274.5kg for a return of $1823.23/hd. Bailey Properties, Paradise Downs, Blackall, sold Charolais cross heifers for 456.2c averaging 3383.6kg for a return of $1749.85/hd. They also sold a Santa Gertrudis bull for 242.2c averaging 1040kg for a return of $2518.88.
Summerhill Grazing Co, Summerhill, Ilfracombe, sold a Droughtmaster cow for 312.2c averaging 795kg for a return of $2481.99. Werai Grazing Co, Bloomfield, Blackall, sold Droughtmaster/Hereford steers to a top of 488.2c weighing 416.2c to return $2046/hd. RC and CA Wemyss, Blackall, sold Santa cross steers to 562.2c weighing 331kg to return $1860/hd.
James Lawrence, Lachanbar, Aramac, sold Simmental cross steers to a top of 662.2c weighing 231kg to return $1530/hd. Home Creek Pastoral Trust, Homecreek, Barcaldine, sold Angus cross steers to a top of 620.2c weighing 276kg to return $1715/hd. DA and KA Gordon, Blackall, sold Brangus cross steers to top at 530.2c weighing 405kg to return $2147/hd.
B and K Davison, Bellview, Blackall, sold Angus cross steers to a top of 450c weighing 472kg to return 2126/hd. BA and SA Edwards, Oma, Isisford, sold Santa cross steers to top at 506.2c weighing 368kg to return 1864/hd. JL and LI Davison, off agistment Blackall, sold Charolais cross steers to 598.2c weighing 283kg to return $1693/hd.
Bloomfield Pastoral Co, Bloomfield, Blackall, sold a run of Droughtmaster weaners with the steers sold to 434.2c weighing 446kg to return $1938/hd. The heifers sold to a top of 562.2c weighing 342kg to return $1925/hd. Lillianfells Investments, Lillianfells, Longreach, sold Santa heifers to top at 548.2c weighing 358kg to return $1964/hd.
JH and RG Banks, Springleigh, Blackall, sold Santa cross heifers to top at 446kg weighing 386kg to return $1724/hd. Plainby Pastoral Co, Plainby, Richmond, sold Santa Gertrudis heifers for 500c averaging 265.2kg returning $1325.93/hd. B and A Woods, Dalmar, Aramac, sold Santa Gertrudis cross cows for 310.2c averaging 562.3kg returning $1744.17/hd. They also sold Simmental cross steers for 656.2c averaging 215.9kg returning $1416.98/hd.
R and F Moyse, Dunraven, Barcaldine sold Santa Gertrudis steers for 544.2/kg weighing 342kg for a return of $1861/hd. Elrose Family Trust, Elrose, Barcaldine sold Charolais cross steers for 548.2c weighing 311kg for a return of $1709/hd. They had also sold Charolais cross heifers for 546.2c weighing 230kg for a return of $1256/hd.
RA James and NR James, Glenstar, Barcaldine, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 582.2c weighing 217kg for a return of $1267/hd. BC and JC Williams, Furbers, Jericho, sold Angus cross steers for 568.2c weighing 277kg for a return of $1576/hd. PA and TC Rose, Bede, Aramac, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 550.2c weighing 274kg for a return of $1510/hd.
Keyes Cattle Co, Milgery, McKinlay, sold Brangus cross steers for 340.2c weighing 590kg for a return of $2007/hd. BD Fegan, Kelloshiel, Julia Creek, sold Charbray steers for 648.2c weighing 212kg for a return of $1375/hd. They had also sold Charolais cross heifers for 550c weighing 190kg for a return of $1045/hd. Avington Station, Blackall, sold Brahman steers for 444.2c weighing 302kg for a return of $1342/hd.
AP and SL Fegan, Kelloshiel, Julia Creek, sold Charbray cross steers for 648.2c weighing 203kg for a return of $1318/hd. Ryan Brothers, Nudgee, Blackall, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers for 505c weighing 358kg for a return of $1807/hd. RA Russell Pastoral Co, Sumnervale, Blackall, sold Angus cross heifers for 514.2c weighing 345kg for a return of $1777/hd.
Taree Grazing, Taree, Aramac, sold Droughtmaster heifers for 396.2c weighing 403kg for a return of $1599/hd. They had also sold 318.2c weighing 615kg for a return of $1958/hd. BA and KG Hayman, Tiree, Blackall, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers for 456.2c weighing 308kg $1408/hd. R Orr, Sumana, Aramac, sold Charolais cross cows and calves for $1700/hd.
KS and TL Whiting, Albionvale, Aramac, sold Simbrah heifers for 554.2c weighing 275kg to return $1524/hd Ross and Son, Leitrim, Isisford, sold Santa steers for 496.2c weighing 384kg to return $1906/hd. Romulus Pastoral Trust, Romulus, Blackall, sold Santa heifers for 460.2c weighing 389kg to return $1791/hd.
Clarenden Cattle Company, Ballygar, Aramac, sold Droughtmaster steers for 648.2c weighing 245kg to return $1593/hd. GJ and JM Bambling, Hazelmere, Aramac, sold Charbray steers for 506.2c weighing 375kg to return $1901/hd. Williams Grazing Company P/L, Rosedale, Longreach, sold Angus cross steers for 546.2c weighing 292kg to return $1597/hd.
