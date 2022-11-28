A Queenslander has paid top dollar at a sale boasting a catalogue of some of the best working dogs in Australia.
The Working Dog Challenge at Carcoar, NSW on the weekend saw 49 of 56 working dogs sold to a top of $22,500 and average of $7770.
Of those, 35 of 43 adult dogs sold to a top of $22,500 and averaged $9486, and 14 of 16 pups (under 12-months) sold to $7500 and averaged $3285.
Hitting the $22,500 high was Barru Lizzy offered by Nathan Morris and purchased through Stock Live to Hune Simpson, St George, Qld.
The 18-month-old female was sired by Barru Luke out of Barru Mouse.
The black and tan female had been specifically prepared for the The Working Dog Challenge auction and worked both sheep and cattle.
The sale was conducted by Bowyer and Livermore Livestock, Bathurst with Nick Fogarty. The sale was also interfaced with Stock Live.
