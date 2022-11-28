Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Steers 200-300kg top at 664c, average 548c at Coolabunia

November 28 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weaner steers reach 664c at Coolabunia

Coolabunia store sale yarded 680 head on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.