Weaner steers reach 664c at Coolabunia

Coolabunia store sale yarded 680 head on Thursday.
Cows and calves topped at $2800 and averaged $1825, with nine Angus red/blue tag PTIC cows making $2125/hd.
Bulls from 450kg to over 600kg averaged 337c, topped at 366.2c to return $2074.
Cows made to 302.2c to return $1828 with an average of 298c.
Heavy weight steers made up to 368.2c to return $2209.
Steers under 200kg averaged 535.2c and sold to 614.2c. Steers 200-300kg topped at 664.2c averaging 548.1c and $1400.
The heavier steers of 300-650kg returned an average of $1850 with average of 436c and top of 532.2c.
Heifers under 200kg averaged 460.4c topping at 600.2c. Heifers 200-300kg topped at 520.2c and average 440c to return around $1500.
Heavier heifers 300 to over 400kg topped at 460c, averaged 375c to return $1765 average and $1943 top.
The next SBLX fat and store sale will be on December 13 at Murgon Saleyards, 8am start. Following that same day will be the A.L.L. fat and store sale at Coolabunia Saleyards, 12pm start.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.