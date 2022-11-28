Softer market at Emerald

In the prime section bullocks over 550kg sold to 408c to average 372c, heavy steers 500-550kg coming under slaughter and feeder competition reached 422c to average 398c, heavy heifers over 400kg made to 396c to average 351c, heavy cows over 520kg topped at 330c to average 308c, cows 450-520kg made as much as 324c to average 297c, while bulls over 600kg sold to 325c.