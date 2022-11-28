Softer market at Emerald

Numbers mirrored those of the previous week with just over 2000 penned for Emerald sale on Thursday.
Despite the good quality on offer, the market struggled to maintain the previous week's rates, although when compared to southern market, Emerald had fared reasonably well.
In the prime section bullocks over 550kg sold to 408c to average 372c, heavy steers 500-550kg coming under slaughter and feeder competition reached 422c to average 398c, heavy heifers over 400kg made to 396c to average 351c, heavy cows over 520kg topped at 330c to average 308c, cows 450-520kg made as much as 324c to average 297c, while bulls over 600kg sold to 325c.
In the store section, heavy feeder steers 400-500kg sold to 434c to average 386c, 350-400kg steers topped at 518c to average 444c, 280-350kg steers made as much as 614c to average 492c, weaner steers 200-280kg sold to 640c to average 483c, while light steers under 200kg were too few to quote.
Trade feeder heifers 350-400kg sold to 428c to average 384c, 280-350kg heifers topped at 502c to average 435c, weaner heifers 200-280kg made as much as 518c to average 432c, while light heifers under 200kg were too few to quote.
A pen of mixed age Brahman cows with Brahman calves at foot sold for $2140/unit.
Paul and Judy Wroe, Natal, Middlemount, consigned Braford bullocks to 386c and weighed 636kg to return $2456. The Foot family, Karin Downs, Capella, sold a large draft of Droughtmaster cross steers making to 420c to weigh 546kg to return $2295. The draft averaged 539kg and $2146.
The Barlow family, Amaroo, Comet, sold Brangus steers to 598c to weigh 295kg to return $1766. Scott and Kimberley School, Yandoon, Capella, sold Charolais cross steers to 614c to weigh 291kg and returned $1791.
The Hoch family, Vinabel, Alpha, sold Brahman cross heifers making to 374c and weighed 438kg to return $1639. Mick and Lenore Cole, Wilmor Downs, Capella, sold Brahman cows weighing 602kg to return $1905. The Barton family, Struan, Comet, sold Droughtmaster heifers reaching 386c to weigh 475kg or $1834.
The Sibson family, Cotherstone, Dysart, sold a line of Brahman cross heifers with the best making to 474c to weigh 248kg and $1178. The Ford family, Forest Home, Capella, sold a line of Simmental cross heifers topping at 492c to weigh 257kg and returned $1265.
