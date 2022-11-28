Queensland Country Life
Weaner steers top at 640c, average 483c at Emerald

November 28 2022 - 12:00pm
Softer market at Emerald

Numbers mirrored those of the previous week with just over 2000 penned for Emerald sale on Thursday.

