Queensland Country Women's Association (CWA) members never shy away from a fight.
They have battled for female public toilets, breastfeeding rooms, school buses, fundraising for natural disasters, and much more in their 100 years of defending Australia's regional communities.
Now, there is a new battle looming.
Upon the announcement of the imminent closure of more than half of Queensland's driver reviver sites by the Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR), the President of the Gin Gin CWA Branch is rallying troops in an attempt to keep the volunteer-run rest stop alive and the tea and coffee flowing.
President Pam Rebbeck has volunteered at the driver reviver site for "seven or eight years" and was surprised to hear of the pending closure.
"We received notice the site was being shut down and we are so shocked," Ms Rebbeck said.
"We need to protect our drivers, there isn't much between here and Mackay for them.
"I'm fighting to keep this site open."
Opening over holiday periods and long weekends, Ms Rebbeck said the location, just to the north of Gin Gin, has been in operation 30 years and always popular.
A statement from TMR lists a drop in patronage for the closure, and an increase in alternative options such as cafes, petrol stations and convenience stores now allowing drivers to take a break.
In Queensland, there are about 43 driver reviver sites of which about half, (23) are managed by TMR, and it is these sites that will close, following a safety assessment and cost analysis conducted in 2021.
But Ms Rebbeck hopes maintenance could shift to volunteers in the region.
"It's their land and the Gin Gin site needs maintenance and I believe they don't want to do it," Ms Rebbeck said.
"I'm hoping I can get some local tradies to volunteer and help.
"I'm doing my best to keep this site open."
The funds raised at the Gin Gin site by the CWA Gin Gin Branch are donated to the local high school for a student driver education program.
Other not-for-profit organisations and community groups in the region share the roster for the rest stop and are also concerned about the closure.
With locals upset by the proposed closure in January 2023, Ms Rebbeck has started a petition to keep it open.
TMR stresses the importance of managing driver fatigue and encourages motorists to plan their trips and consider a variety of rest stop opportunities including alternatives to driver reviver sites.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
