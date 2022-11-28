Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Why Vietnamese livestock producers were at Dalby Saleyards

November 28 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Vietnamese delegation at Dalby Regional Saleyards. Picture WDRC

A group of Vietnamese livestock industry representatives has visited the Dalby Regional Saleyards to assist in the development of their cattle sector.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.