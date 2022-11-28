Why Vietnamese livestock producers were at Dalby Saleyards

A group of Vietnamese livestock industry representatives has visited the Dalby Regional Saleyards to assist in the development of their cattle sector.
Earlier this month, the cohort toured the facility to learn about the development of animal welfare practices and the implementation of a livestock traceability system.
The visit forms one part of a joint agreement between MLA and its Vietnamese counterpart, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development - Department of Animal Health, to improve animal welfare in Vietnam.
One of the international guests, Mr Deng, said the setup was markedly different to what he was used to at home.
"We do not have anything like your saleyards back in Vietnam, only markets which are very different," Mr Deng said.
"I have learned a lot that I will take home with me, particularly in relation to the processes that you use here and your biosecurity protocols."
Mr Deng said he was very impressed with the facility and the way that it operated and hoped to use the information he learned when he returned home.
Dalby Regional Saleyards is one of the country's largest saleyards, with a history of over 75 years and an average of 200,000 cattle sold through the yard annually.
Western Downs Regional Council business spokesperson and councillor Ian Rasmussen said it was a wonderful opportunity to share knowledge and expertise.
"As a region at the forefront of a changing world, it is gratifying to have had the opportunity to show our facility as a prime example of what can be achieved when world-class facilities and years of expertise are combined with industry-recognised best practice and procedures," Mr Rasmussen said.
"We are sure that they will return home with the knowledge to build a sound foundation for their own livestock industry."
From a trade point of view, Vietnam is the sixth largest market for Australian red meat and livestock exports and one of the fastest growing, according to a 2021 MLA report.
Total red meat and livestock export value to Vietnam for 2020-21 totalled A$588 million, representing 4pc of Australia's total export value.
