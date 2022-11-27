Queensland Country Life
Droughtmaster heifer sells to $26,000 and rewrites record

By Helen Walker
Updated November 27 2022 - 4:31pm, first published 4:00pm
Seymour Newday (P), a 15 month old purebred female sold for $26,000 and is pictured with James Bredhauer, Aussie Land and Livestock, Mark Duthie, GDL and Rob and, Kirstie Orphant, Seymour Droughtmasters, Gunalda. Pictures Helen Walker.

A top price of $26,000 was one of the many highlights at the Cream of the Crop Droughtmaster Female sale held at Coolabunia Saleyards on Saturday.

