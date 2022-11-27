A top price of $26,000 was one of the many highlights at the Cream of the Crop Droughtmaster Female sale held at Coolabunia Saleyards on Saturday.
With an increased offering up by 30 lots on the previous catalogue, the sale enjoyed a new overall average of $6345 for 103 lots sold.
A breakdown of the sale included eight cows and calves sold for a top of $14,000 to average $9563; four joined females sold to $9000 top for an average of $7000; while 91 of 96 unjoined heifers sold to $26,000 to average $6033 representing 95 per cent clearance.
The sale topper was the Seymour Newday (P), a 15 month old purebred female was offered by Rob, Kirstie, Riley and Thomas Orphant, Seymour Droughtmasters, Gunalda, and sold on-line through Elite Livestock Auctions to Troy Mitchell of Emerald Peaks, NSW.
The 15-month-old maiden is a daughter of the former RNA champion, Glenlends Quicksilver (ET) (HP) and from a Oasis Winchester/Swan 609 bred daughter Seymour Holiday (P) (IVF).
The Orphant's offered six unjoined females to average $10,500.
Rob Orphant said Seymour Newday (P) was bred in the purple, and was a family favourite since she was born.
"We were hoping for good money for her, but nothing like the end result - that was unexpected," he said.
Sale committee spokesman, Graham Brown, RSVP and Sylvan Springs Droughtmasters, said there was a good buying spread with buyers operating from Sarina to Bellingen, in the mid north coast of NSW.
"Obviously the quality was reflected with the new sale records, and overall average.
"We did include another 30 lots this year, and this was appreciated by the buying gallery, giving an increased overall average on previous years.
In a special presentation prior to the sale, Bronwyn Betts presented the Droughtmaster duo of Graham Brown and Melanie Jensen Brown, with the newly initiated perpetual 2022 President's award.
"Both Graham and Melanie was fervent community-minded people and are fiercely committed to the promotion of the Droughtmaster breed," Ms Betts said.
"Both Graham and Melanie selflessly give their time and share their knowledge and skills with many Droughtmaster members, mentor fellow breeders, and the development and education of our youth."
Queensland Country Life will have a full report in next week's issue.
Selling agents: GDL, Aussie Land and Livestock and Elite Livestock Auctions.
